19 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!
Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:
1.This incredibly detailed nightmare nail art:
2.This hotdog drink monstrosity:
3.This carnival attraction, for all your kidnapping needs:
4.This shudder-inducing penthouse suite:
5.This nightmare animal figurine (is it a monkey? lion?? both??? neither?????):
6.This friendly looking tree that looks like it wants to ask about your car's extended warranty:
7.This violent (and maybe a bit horny) statue:
8.This handy bracelet:
9.Reason number 10 trillion why the wildlife in Australia wants you dead:
10.This ungodly message:
11.These crocboy boots:
12.This ominous Halloween decoration:
13.This wicker motorcycle, for all you rebellious grandparents out there:
14.These six-pack of dinner rolls:
15.This whimsical and deeply unnecessary take on a mailbox:
16.This prostate exam figurine:
17.This Mr. Potato Head statue that apparently doubles as a worship altar:
18.The most upsetting chess set I've ever seen:
19.And finally, this Raggedy Ann doll that got locked up for a reason I never want to know:
H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, and r/creepy
