19 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

SpongeBob shaking in his bed
Nickelodeon Animation Studio / Via media.giphy.com

Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

1.This incredibly detailed nightmare nail art:

Closeup of someone's nails
u/cheekbuster89 / Via reddit.com

2.This hotdog drink monstrosity:

a hotdog in a beverage
u/dermitdemSp3chttanzt / Via reddit.com

3.This carnival attraction, for all your kidnapping needs:

A clown waving from the entrance of a carnival attraction
u/River_the_Raven / Via reddit.com

4.This shudder-inducing penthouse suite:

A house on top of a building
u/WaCandor / Via reddit.com

5.This nightmare animal figurine (is it a monkey? lion?? both??? neither?????):

An animal statue near some stairs
u/Majoodeh / Via reddit.com

6.This friendly looking tree that looks like it wants to ask about your car's extended warranty:

a tree with a face
u/Winter-Owl1 / Via reddit.com

7.This violent (and maybe a bit horny) statue:

Closeup of a garden statue
u/BreakfastHefty2725 / Via reddit.com

8.This handy bracelet:

A bracelet with hand charms
u/SuperNeonSamurai-2 / Via reddit.com

9.Reason number 10 trillion why the wildlife in Australia wants you dead:

A big kangaroo
u/orlandow69 / Via reddit.com

10.This ungodly message:

"God Entered My Body, Like A Body, My Same Size"
u/sparky31290 / Via reddit.com

11.These crocboy boots:

cowboy Croc boots
u/Hankman66 / Via reddit.com

12.This ominous Halloween decoration:

Doll parts on a Halloween display
u/starrgarita / Via reddit.com

13.This wicker motorcycle, for all you rebellious grandparents out there:

a wicker motorcycle
u/TummyPuppy / Via reddit.com

14.These six-pack of dinner rolls:

Rolls that look like a person's abs
u/permaban9 / Via reddit.com

15.This whimsical and deeply unnecessary take on a mailbox:

a microwave mailbox
u/casketjuicebox / Via reddit.com

16.This prostate exam figurine:

a prostate exam figurine
u/The_Casual_125 / Via reddit.com

17.This Mr. Potato Head statue that apparently doubles as a worship altar:

A big Mr. Potato Head statue
u/MrMiracle27 / Via reddit.com

18.The most upsetting chess set I've ever seen:

A Chess set
u/Detterius / Via reddit.com

19.And finally, this Raggedy Ann doll that got locked up for a reason I never want to know:

A Raggedy Ann doll in a glass case
u/SewerFluer / Via reddit.com

H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, and r/creepy

