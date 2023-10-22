19 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

1.This incredibly detailed nightmare nail art:

2.This hotdog drink monstrosity:

3.This carnival attraction, for all your kidnapping needs:

4.This shudder-inducing penthouse suite:

5.This nightmare animal figurine (is it a monkey? lion?? both??? neither?????):

6.This friendly looking tree that looks like it wants to ask about your car's extended warranty:

7.This violent (and maybe a bit horny) statue:

8.This handy bracelet:

9.Reason number 10 trillion why the wildlife in Australia wants you dead:

10.This ungodly message:

11.These crocboy boots:

12.This ominous Halloween decoration:

13.This wicker motorcycle, for all you rebellious grandparents out there:

14.These six-pack of dinner rolls:

15.This whimsical and deeply unnecessary take on a mailbox:

16.This prostate exam figurine:

17.This Mr. Potato Head statue that apparently doubles as a worship altar:

18.The most upsetting chess set I've ever seen:

19.And finally, this Raggedy Ann doll that got locked up for a reason I never want to know:

H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, and r/creepy

