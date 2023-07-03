19 Photos Of Rules And Policies That Toxic Work Places Actually Tried To Enforce This Year

3
BuzzFeed
·6 min read

1.This notice telling employees they won't pay them for overtime:

&quot;All unapproved over time will not be added to time card&quot;
u/deathlobster137 / Via reddit.com

2.This policy stating that failing to give two weeks notice would REDUCE employee's last paycheck to minimum wage:

&quot;Two-week written notice of separation of employment policy&quot;

Policy Says: "All employees who leave employment with {company name} understand that it is policy to give a two-week written notice before leaving our employment."

If a two-week written notice is not given, the last paycheck you receive will have all hours worked paid at the State Minimum Wage (currently $7.25 per hour)."

u/CurseOfElkhart / Via reddit.com

3.This rule that workers aren't allowed to sit at all during their shift:

&quot;Not for employee use&quot;
u/m_zayd / Via reddit.com

4.This restaurant's language policy that told staffers that they could only speak English at work:

&quot;Even if they aren&#39;t, there is an expectation that only English will be spoken in the restaurant.&quot;

Note says: "It has come to our attention that people, hopefully unknowingly, are doing things to undermine that environment. Specifically speaking languages other than English.

It is destructive for the following main reasons:

1. Our customers are English-speaking by and large. Even if they aren't there is an expectation that only English will be spoken in the restaurant.

2. Staff members have the ability to speak many different languages, German, French, Filipino, Dutch, to name just a few. The one common language is English.

3. Part of feeling part of a team is being able to participate in all communication, Even if that participation is just listening to what others are saying.

It is all our responsibility to protect the environment we work in. I'm asking/ demanding for your specific commitment."

u/Zac-Man518 / Via reddit.com

5.This new policy about calling out on weekends:

&quot;If you call out on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday it is an automatic suspension for a week.&quot;
u/bigbadmeanman / Via reddit.com

6.This notice that stated workers must request time off 90 days in advance:

&quot;You must give a minimum of 90-days&#39; written notice prior to time off requested.&quot;

Note says:

"Steps to follow:

-You must give a minimum of 90-days written notice prior to time off requested.

-Employee must fill out a time-off request form and submit to their direct supervisor.

-Manager must email a scan for the request to the District Manager/Owner.

-Manager/Employee must follow up with District Manager/Owner next time they are in the club to collect a signature

-Once signed, the manager will follow up with the employee to let them know if the request was approved or denied."

u/tattedhippo / Via reddit.com

7.This policy stating that they would DEDUCT money from employee's paycheck's if certain rules weren't followed:

All cashiers to please note there will be a $100 deduction for no show, no communication, and no valid proof, regarding not coming in for the shift.

Document says:

"Cashier Regulations:

-All cashiers to please note there will be a $100 deduction for no show, no communication, and no valid proof, regarding not coming in for the shift. Without 24 hours notice on medical appointments and 72 hours on all other arrangements that are required, provided approval is given by management.

-No Uniform — Name Badge and no shirt will be a $10 deduction.

-If any employee quits with no notice, deductions will be made accordingly for any till shorts, deductions for the shift, no show will be $100, and deduction for the weeks notice will be $100. Therefore, this will be a $200 deduction in total plus any shorts on till for your final check."

u/PokerPoke / Via reddit.com

8.This notice threatening to humiliate employees for using their phone:

&quot;If I see anyone breaking this rule, you will be publicly flogged and humiliated.&quot;
u/Ambitious_Suspect_51 / Via reddit.com

9.This policy telling customers not to tip the staffers:

&quot;No Tipping Policy&quot;
u/Orangutanengineering / Via reddit.com

10.This company's wildly strict rules which include getting a "strike" for arriving just one minute late to work:

&quot;The Three Strike System&quot;

Post says:

"Three Strike System:

-Strike 1- Verbal Warning

-Strike 2- Write up

-Strike 3- Final consequences/shift loss/termination

Attendance Policy:

If you will be late to your shift, you must call before the start of your shift to let management know. Even if it's only 1 minute! Failure to do so will result in a STRIKE!

Being a few minutes late, even if the manager is told in advance, should NOT be a usual occurrence. Frequent tardiness will result in a STRIKE!

Anyone with more than 5 minutes late, without manager approval will be WRITTEN UP.

If you will be more than 30 minutes late to your shift, you must get your shift covered, or ask around for someone working to stay late and cover. Failure to do so will result in a STRIKE.

If you do not show up for your scheduled shift, and make no contact with the manager, that will be considered a s resignation on your part, and we will be forced to move on without you. Exceptions for emergencies only. Proof of emergency MUST be provided."

u/femboy_juni / Via reddit.com

11.This rule stating that employees who discussed their pay with each other would lose their jobs:

I understand compensation is considered to be a private matter between each employee and the management of [redacted]. Any violation of this will result in termination.

Text says: "I understand compensation is considered to be a private matter between each employee and the management of [redacted]. Any violation of this will result in termination."

u/Creative-Special-243 / Via reddit.com

12.This policy that stated employees must show up to work if they're sick, and the manager on duty will determine if they're sick enough to call out:

&quot;If you cannot find someone, you must show up!&quot;

Policy says: "We don't call out of work! If you want to be out, you must find another employee who knows your job to work one of their shifts in return.

If you cannot find someone, you must show up! The manager on duty will use her/his discretion on whether to send you home. If you're too sick, you won't be kept! This has been a policy of our owners from day 1!"

u/tolegr / Via reddit.com

13.This "motivational" Post-It:

&quot;You can not have a filet mignon lifestyle with a hot dog work ethic.&quot;
u/VariationNo7192 / Via reddit.com

14.This notice telling employees they could not have access to their personal belongings:

&quot;No personal items allowed in the building til further notice!!&quot;
u/Cheek_Sorry / Via reddit.com

15.This sign telling employees that things like "being late for work" are signs of drug abuse:

&quot;Identifying drug abuse in the workplace&quot;

Sign says: "Identifying Drug Abuse in the Workplace. Signs to look for in your fellow employees:

1. Frequent tardiness

2. Unexplained absences from work

3. Frequent trips to the bathroom or vehicle

4. Extended breaks or lunches

5. Avoidance of supervisory contact, especially after breaks or lunch

6. Accidents on or off the job

7. Excessive use of sick leave

8. Many excuses for missed deadlines or incomplete assignments

9. Careless or sloppy work

10. Poor personal hygiene or grooming

11. Unusual weight loss or gain

12. Profuse sweating or change in color (pale, blue, flushed)

13. Strained relationships with coworkers"

u/medicmaster16 / Via reddit.com

16.This reminder posted in the admin hall:

&quot;NO CRYING. NO WHINING.&quot;

Sign says: "NO CRYING. NO WHINING."

u/ultraramz355 / Via reddit.com

17.This strict no-phones-allowed policy:

&quot;You can check your phones during your breaks but not in work areas.&quot;
u/mham2020 / Via reddit.com

18.This note saying that anyone who sits on the stool will be written up:

&#39;STAY OFF OF MY STOOL&#39;
u/Adventurous-Royal-51 / Via reddit.com

19.And lastly, this hallway pass a manager had the audacity to create for workers:

&quot;Hallway Pass&quot;
u/Cynical_Egg / Via reddit.com