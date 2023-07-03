19 Photos Of Rules And Policies That Toxic Work Places Actually Tried To Enforce This Year

Note says: "It has come to our attention that people, hopefully unknowingly, are doing things to undermine that environment. Specifically speaking languages other than English.

It is destructive for the following main reasons:

1. Our customers are English-speaking by and large. Even if they aren't there is an expectation that only English will be spoken in the restaurant.

2. Staff members have the ability to speak many different languages, German, French, Filipino, Dutch, to name just a few. The one common language is English.

3. Part of feeling part of a team is being able to participate in all communication, Even if that participation is just listening to what others are saying.

It is all our responsibility to protect the environment we work in. I'm asking/ demanding for your specific commitment."