19 People Who Conveniently Forgot Gay People Exist, I Guess

1. When this person's computer forgot that someone can have two moms, actually:

2. This person, who had the right spirit but the wrong gender:

3. This person, who didn't realize sapphics flirt just like everyone else and not, like, by waving a giant rainbow flag in the air while doing it:

4. These two, who historians will certainly call besties:

5. This person, who was thoroughly educated in the discussion section of the Duolingo app, of all places:

6. This person, who's calling out the people saying, "Gays?? In the '80s?? No <3 THAT'S unrealistic 🙄"

“stranger things characters being lgbtq+ is unrealistic, its the 80s” there is a demogorgan in the show be serious — ali (@willeezer) June 18, 2022

Twitter: @willeezer

7. The person who wrote this little blurb about this statue and basically said, "All our research and understanding tells us this should depict a married couple, but I'm sure they were just being fun and silly gal pals and that couldn't be true here!"

The fine text reads, "Statues like this typically depict a married couple. It was unusual for two women to be sculpted side by side. The relationship between these two women is not specified, although Idet seems to be more important, as she is seated in the place of honor, at the right."

8. This person, who didn't quite understand what kind of "girls night" their friend was having:

I went on a date with a girl and we ran into her friend and she was like “just you two tonight? omg girls night!!!” — big honkin caboose (@itsmegangraves) January 20, 2023

Twitter: @itsmegangraves

9. This person, who bestowed the wise knowledge upon us that two men together can only be a) married or b) business associates:

10. This person, who just straight-up forgot gay men also like men:

11. This YouTube commenter, who was in deep, deep denial:

12. This tale of Lady Eleanor and her "friend" Sarah, who went so far as to name their dog Sappho (which, in 2023 terms, is like naming your orange cat "girl in red" or something):

13. This necklace that's the perfect gift for your anniversary with your best gal pal that you're absolutely not dating:

14. This mom, who hit Kimberly's girlfriend with "friend" AND "roommate" all in one go:

15. This Redditor who not only forgot women exist, but lesbians, too:

16. This person who saw this photo, thought, 'Yup, just bros being dudes! Inspecting the grass!' and tried to describe it as such:

17. Apparently...NASA, who was today years old when they learned women could have sex, too:

18. This person, who just learned this person may be a little more than friends with his "bestie:"

19. And finally, this Redditor's story: "In the 1930 US census, my great-great-great aunt Julia Mott was listed as a head of household with a 'boarder' named Henrietta. In the 1950 census, at the age of 75, Henrietta was correctly recorded as her 'wife.' But, a manager evidently thought this must have been a mistake and just crossed it out."

Anonymous / Reddit / Via reddit.com