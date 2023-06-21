19 People Who Conveniently Forgot Gay People Exist, I Guess

1.When this person's computer forgot that someone can have two moms, actually:

document grammar trying to correct a sentence with plural moms
u/wilderwoof / Reddit / Via reddit.com

2.This person, who had the right spirit but the wrong gender:

i announced i had a bf somewhere else and someone answered, congrats girl! i&#39;m a dude
u/onadownwardspiral_ / Reddit / Via reddit.com

3.This person, who didn't realize sapphics flirt just like everyone else and not, like, by waving a giant rainbow flag in the air while doing it:

comment about the new velma series saying that just because velma got a compliment on her appearance doesn&#39;t mean it was really romantic
u/Accomplished_Ad8211 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

4.These two, who historians will certainly call besties:

two women buried on the same site but the headstone reads that they were friends
u/papercranium / Reddit / Via reddit.com

5.This person, who was thoroughly educated in the discussion section of the Duolingo app, of all places:

duolingo chat where a person is asking duolingo how a woman can have a wife and duolingo responds the same way a man can have a wife, a woman can marry and have a wife
u/WowOkBuddy / Reddit / Via reddit.com

6. This person, who's calling out the people saying, "Gays?? In the '80s?? No <3 THAT'S unrealistic 🙄"

“stranger things characters being lgbtq+ is unrealistic, its the 80s” there is a demogorgan in the show be serious

— ali (@willeezer) June 18, 2022

Twitter: @willeezer

7.The person who wrote this little blurb about this statue and basically said, "All our research and understanding tells us this should depict a married couple, but I'm sure they were just being fun and silly gal pals and that couldn't be true here!"

statue of idet and ruiu sitting next to each other
u/Aidian / Reddit / Via reddit.com

The fine text reads, "Statues like this typically depict a married couple. It was unusual for two women to be sculpted side by side. The relationship between these two women is not specified, although Idet seems to be more important, as she is seated in the place of honor, at the right."

u/Aidian / Reddit / Via reddit.com
u/Aidian / Reddit / Via reddit.com

8. This person, who didn't quite understand what kind of "girls night" their friend was having:

I went on a date with a girl and we ran into her friend and she was like “just you two tonight? omg girls night!!!”

— big honkin caboose (@itsmegangraves) January 20, 2023

Twitter: @itsmegangraves

9.This person, who bestowed the wise knowledge upon us that two men together can only be a) married or b) business associates:

person one: it&#39;s easy to avoid detection as long as you don&#39;t go around being flamboyantly gay. person two: i&#39;m sure my husband wouldn&#39;t be a dead giveaway. perosn one: unless you&#39;re kissing they&#39;d assume your business associates
u/Wbran / Reddit / Via reddit.com

10.This person, who just straight-up forgot gay men also like men:

person thinking a person is a girl just because their bio says, do you want me to meal prep for you king?
u/FlareRC / Reddit / Via reddit.com

11.This YouTube commenter, who was in deep, deep denial:

on an anime scene a person asks if maybe the english translation is wrong and that the 2 woman aren&#39;t actually trying to go on a date but actually just hang out as friends
u/Depressed-Dolphin69 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

12.This tale of Lady Eleanor and her "friend" Sarah, who went so far as to name their dog Sappho (which, in 2023 terms, is like naming your orange cat "girl in red" or something):

women commenting on the story about how ridiculous it was that people thought the two women were just friends
u/vogule / Reddit / Via reddit.com

13.This necklace that's the perfect gift for your anniversary with your best gal pal that you're absolutely not dating:

rainbow best friend necklaces
u/kis_roka / Reddit / Via reddit.com

14.This mom, who hit Kimberly's girlfriend with "friend" AND "roommate" all in one go:

mom&#39;s post about her daughter bringing her college and current roommate home for thanksgiving and someone in the comments saying, that the daughter is a lesbian
u/DaijobuKitty / Reddit / Via reddit.com

15.This Redditor who not only forgot women exist, but lesbians, too:

person one: so underrated i fucking love although it could just be because i&#39;m gay and a commenter thinking that the post came from a gay man because apparently women don&#39;t exist
u/RaSundisk / Reddit / Via reddit.com

16.This person who saw this photo, thought, 'Yup, just bros being dudes! Inspecting the grass!' and tried to describe it as such:

just bros being grass inspectors when the photo is of a boy lying on top of another
u/FLF_ChillKroete420 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

17.Apparently...NASA, who was today years old when they learned women could have sex, too:

headline reads, mars missions may be all-female to avoid astronauts having sex during year and a half journey
u/MaDeMeMe / Reddit / Via reddit.com

18.This person, who just learned this person may be a little more than friends with his "bestie:"

someone clarifying that they meant B.F as in boyfriend not best friend
u/FutureQuail6759 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

19.And finally, this Redditor's story: "In the 1930 US census, my great-great-great aunt Julia Mott was listed as a head of household with a 'boarder' named Henrietta. In the 1950 census, at the age of 75, Henrietta was correctly recorded as her 'wife.' But, a manager evidently thought this must have been a mistake and just crossed it out."

the word wife crossed out
Anonymous / Reddit / Via reddit.com

h/t r/SapphoAndHerFriend

