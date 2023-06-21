19 People Who Conveniently Forgot Gay People Exist, I Guess
1.When this person's computer forgot that someone can have two moms, actually:
2.This person, who had the right spirit but the wrong gender:
3.This person, who didn't realize sapphics flirt just like everyone else and not, like, by waving a giant rainbow flag in the air while doing it:
4.These two, who historians will certainly call besties:
5.This person, who was thoroughly educated in the discussion section of the Duolingo app, of all places:
6. This person, who's calling out the people saying, "Gays?? In the '80s?? No <3 THAT'S unrealistic 🙄"
“stranger things characters being lgbtq+ is unrealistic, its the 80s” there is a demogorgan in the show be serious
7.The person who wrote this little blurb about this statue and basically said, "All our research and understanding tells us this should depict a married couple, but I'm sure they were just being fun and silly gal pals and that couldn't be true here!"
The fine text reads, "Statues like this typically depict a married couple. It was unusual for two women to be sculpted side by side. The relationship between these two women is not specified, although Idet seems to be more important, as she is seated in the place of honor, at the right."
8. This person, who didn't quite understand what kind of "girls night" their friend was having:
I went on a date with a girl and we ran into her friend and she was like “just you two tonight? omg girls night!!!”
