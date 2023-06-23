19 Times Instacart Shoppers' Lives Were Made A Living Hell By Delusionally Entitled Customers

1.This charming customer named Kimberly who literally threatened to murder their Instacart shopper unless they canceled their order:

&quot;Cancel my fucking order Before I shoot you&quot;
2.And this customer — dear ol' Barbara — who isn't threatening murder (a plus!), but expects their Instacart shopper to wait around for AN HOUR to get them chicken:

&quot;wait for the legs&quot;
3.This "tip baiting" customer who enticed a shopper into taking their order with a promise of a $43.10 tip, then — once the order was delivered — changed the tip to a measly $5:

Screenshot of someone&#39;s Instacart bill
4.This customer who made quite the "special request" of their Instacart shopper:

&quot;Is there a way u could Do silly dance for my 3&amp;4 year old&quot;

"Dance, monkey! Dance!" I mean, come on!

5.This customer who ordered $1,050 worth of groceries but only tipped the Instacart Shopper $25 for their trouble:

Photos of a large grocery haul along with their receipt for it
The shopper says they were anticipating being tipped more when they dropped everything off, but NOPE! Just a 2.4% tip!

Screenshot of a customer&#39;s Instacart receipt
6.This customer named....wait for it...Karyn, who ordered a bunch of groceries and then, when the shopper was done, tried to cancel the order claiming they didn't order any:

&quot;Chris I did not approve any groceries. Who told you to shop for me?&quot;

Were they drunk shopping and forget they ordered these? Or just had buyer's remorse and tried to pull a fast one? Either way, NOT COOL!!!

7.This sweetheart of a customer — Marie — who had quite the empathetic response to hearing her shopper had been evacuated from a store due to a bomb threat:

&quot;I really like that better than the other one please check thanks&quot;
8.This creepy customer who tried to pick up his shopper as she was about to deliver his groceries:

&quot;I had to let you know that you&#39;re gorgeous and I would like to see if I can get to know you&quot;
9.And Leila who — for reasons known to herself alone — ONLY wanted men shopping for her:

&quot;I only ant a male delivery person to deliver my orders&quot;
10.This customer who ordered 34 palettes of water like it would be no big deal for their shopper to fit in their car:

A palette with lots of cases of water
11.This customer who seriously expected this shopper to just wait around their apartment until someone came out for them to get in:

&quot;excuse me i can&#39;t just wait for someone to come in? are you serious&quot;
12.This selfish customer who ordered a whopping 35 items — from two locations — but tipped as little as humanly possible:

Screenshot of an Instacart order

Are you certain you can spare it, sir?

13.And this hypocritical customer who had a "Justice for Workers!" sign in their front yard...and tipped their shopper a whopping two bucks:

A &quot;Justice for Workers!&quot; sign on someone&#39;s lawn
14.This customer who — when they were told there was no more peanut butter — seriously replied like this:

&quot;Did you ask if they have more in back&quot;

No, they didn't ask if there was more in the back BECAUSE THERE'S NONE IN THE BACK!

15.This incredibly demanding customer who had CONDITIONS! for his shopper:

&quot;CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASE:&quot;
16.This annoying customer who has equally unrealistic demands:

&quot;Please ask someone in produce or a manager to dice some celery if they are put&quot;
17.Good 'ol Debbie who really had the gall to ask this of their shopper:

&quot;if the liquor store don&#39;t have the ginger ale get the guy at the liquor store to call Publix and have them bring it over&quot;
18.This customer who removed their shopper's tip for the pettiest reason:

&quot;So, I&#39;m sorry, but I&#39;m removing the tip.&quot;
19.And lastly, this customer who protested the high service and delivery fees...by not tipping their shopper:

&quot;So sorry delivery fee and service fee are so high that I am unable to increase your tip.&quot;

Your issue is with Instacart, not the hard-working person who ran around the store picking up all your crap, sir or madam!

