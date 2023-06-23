19 Times Instacart Shoppers' Lives Were Made A Living Hell By Delusionally Entitled Customers

After years of bullying, a man on Reddit is asking his parents to make what typically sounds like an impossible choice. The original poster (OP) is a 21-year-old man who joined the Reddit “Am I The A—hole” subreddit to find out if it was wrong of him to ask his parents to choose between him and his 24-year-old brother, Tim.
Save 65% and add these babies to your cart, stat — no ifs, ands or butts. And no VPL (visible panty lines) either!
From camera-lens cups and sushi socks to scrunchies with pockets and a telephone-shaped purse — these clever items rule.
Snap up a 12-ounce bottle while it's discounted and you'll be set for summer.
It comes with two interchangeable heads for targeting peach fuzz, eyebrows and strays — and you'll save over 35%.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't snag this winner while it's on megasale.
Serena Kerrigan is doing it for the plot. Gibson Johns interviews the Queen of Confidence during the launch week for her For The Plot Shake at Joe & the Juice to discuss the many unexpected ways that she's expanded her SFK brand, how all of her endeavors ultimately tie together and tell a story and her philosophy on thinking about what comes next. They also discuss her frank thoughts on influencer culture in NYC, whether or not she feels pressure when meeting fans in public and how she thinks about the character that she's created over the past several years.
See why nearly 43,000 customers are obsessed with this flattering sunny-day frock.
"Immediately assuming that I’m a horrible mother because I look young is weird," says one 24-year-old mom.
It features a 120-minute run time, pet tools and more.