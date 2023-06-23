19 Times Instacart Shoppers' Lives Were Made A Living Hell By Delusionally Entitled Customers

1. This charming customer named Kimberly who literally threatened to murder their Instacart shopper unless they canceled their order:

2. And this customer — dear ol' Barbara — who isn't threatening murder (a plus!), but expects their Instacart shopper to wait around for AN HOUR to get them chicken:

3. This "tip baiting" customer who enticed a shopper into taking their order with a promise of a $43.10 tip, then — once the order was delivered — changed the tip to a measly $5:

4. This customer who made quite the "special request" of their Instacart shopper:

"Dance, monkey! Dance!" I mean, come on! u/Hungry_Package97 / Via reddit.com

5. This customer who ordered $1,050 worth of groceries but only tipped the Instacart Shopper $25 for their trouble:

The shopper says they were anticipating being tipped more when they dropped everything off, but NOPE! Just a 2.4% tip!

u/cremesar / Via T

6. This customer named....wait for it...Karyn, who ordered a bunch of groceries and then, when the shopper was done, tried to cancel the order claiming they didn't order any:

Were they drunk shopping and forget they ordered these? Or just had buyer's remorse and tried to pull a fast one? Either way, NOT COOL!!! u/Thickchick33 / Via reddit.com

7. This sweetheart of a customer — Marie — who had quite the empathetic response to hearing her shopper had been evacuated from a store due to a bomb threat:

8. This creepy customer who tried to pick up his shopper as she was about to deliver his groceries:

9. And Leila who — for reasons known to herself alone — ONLY wanted men shopping for her:

10. This customer who ordered 34 palettes of water like it would be no big deal for their shopper to fit in their car:

11. This customer who seriously expected this shopper to just wait around their apartment until someone came out for them to get in:

12. This selfish customer who ordered a whopping 35 items — from two locations — but tipped as little as humanly possible:

Are you certain you can spare it, sir? u/ubaniakande / Via reddit.com

13. And this hypocritical customer who had a "Justice for Workers!" sign in their front yard...and tipped their shopper a whopping two bucks:

14. This customer who — when they were told there was no more peanut butter — seriously replied like this:

No, they didn't ask if there was more in the back BECAUSE THERE'S NONE IN THE BACK! u/OptimalCreme9847 / Via reddit.com

15. This incredibly demanding customer who had CONDITIONS! for his shopper:

16. This annoying customer who has equally unrealistic demands:

17. Good 'ol Debbie who really had the gall to ask this of their shopper:

18. This customer who removed their shopper's tip for the pettiest reason:

19. And lastly, this customer who protested the high service and delivery fees...by not tipping their shopper: