19 Screenshots Of Emails That Were Impossibly Funny Whether They Meant To Be Or Not

1. This hilarious/deeply uncomfortable email a teacher had to send to a student's parents:

2. This email from a bank website telling someone — huzzah! — they've moved up to a financial ranking of "Poor":

3. And this email from a car dealer that really should have included "Kia" ahead of "Soul":

4. This email a job applicant — facepalm — received from the potential employers after applying:

5. This Amazon confirmation email that captured a certain family member:

6. This email from a very drunk college student to his professor:

7. And this email from a professor to a student that was just dripping with sarcasm:

8. This hilariously clever order confirmation email:

9. And this equally hilarious and clever order confirmation email:

10. This work email — meant to be titled "Dogs-N-Stuff" — that accidentally included an unfortunate extra letter:

11. This work email explaining how the new coffee machine worked misspelled "milk" twice in a way that seriously told on the writer:

12. This work email from the CEO read very differently to people in the Southern California office than it did to people in their Minnesota office the day after a snowstorm:

13. This work email — sent by HR — announced a cookout using what they thought was clip art of a "guy wearing a festive Hawaiian shirt"...but was actually porn star Ron Jeremy:

14. This work email — the day after the company had a large corporate event where some bosses got hit with pies for charity — makes you wonder if this boss knew what she was doing or not:

15. And this work email — announcing a coworker would be out of the office the next day — could have used another glance at the subject before hitting send:

16. This cringey email from a college advisor claiming not to be a blanket email...was clearly exactly that:

17. This email from college students calling out a kid in a group project who lied about how much work he did is hilariously perfect (apparently, he didn't know Google Docs tracks revision history):

18. This email from the IT department checking to see if people would click on a fake-phishing email included a hilarious hint it wasn't to be trusted:

Yep, the IP address was 86.75.309 just like the famous Tommy Tutone song "867-5309/Jenny." u/I_like_frozen_grapes / Via reddit.com