19 Screenshots Of Emails That Were Impossibly Funny Whether They Meant To Be Or Not

1.This hilarious/deeply uncomfortable email a teacher had to send to a student's parents:

&quot;We were playing a review game and he gave himself the name &#39;Mass Debater.&#39;&quot;
u/andshedanced / Via reddit.com

2.This email from a bank website telling someone — huzzah! — they've moved up to a financial ranking of "Poor":

&quot;Well done, you&#39;ve moved up to Poor.&quot;
u/NotSoDespacito / Via reddit.com

3.And this email from a car dealer that really should have included "Kia" ahead of "Soul":

&quot;Re: Your Soul&quot;
u/sexi_squidward / Via reddit.com

4.This email a job applicant — facepalm — received from the potential employers after applying:

&quot;You attached a Jamie Oliver for Chilli Beef Recipe not your CV&quot;
u/BeyondMusing / Via reddit.com

5.This Amazon confirmation email that captured a certain family member:

A dog in a window where a package was dropped off
u/PunkinMan / Via reddit.com

6.This email from a very drunk college student to his professor:

&quot;Good fuckn yard Patrick Davidson&quot;
u/Heniboy / Via reddit.com

7.And this email from a professor to a student that was just dripping with sarcasm:

&quot;Congratulations on beating a previous record for being late to class&quot;
u/davidhalston / Via reddit.com

8.This hilariously clever order confirmation email:

&quot;Once we clean up our celebration mess, we&#39;ll be working to get your order packaged, shipped and on its way to you ASAP.&quot;
imgur.com

9.And this equally hilarious and clever order confirmation email:

&quot;Saying goodbye to such sought-after products is always gut-wrenching.&quot;
u/ReachTheSky · / Via reddit.com

10.This work email — meant to be titled "Dogs-N-Stuff" — that accidentally included an unfortunate extra letter:

&quot;Dongs-N-Stuff&quot;
u/Clund5 / Via reddit.com

11.This work email explaining how the new coffee machine worked misspelled "milk" twice in a way that seriously told on the writer:

&quot;CLEAN the milf after you foamed&quot;
u/elsattar / Via reddit.com

12.This work email from the CEO read very differently to people in the Southern California office than it did to people in their Minnesota office the day after a snowstorm:

&quot;Will be in as soon as the guy finishes.&quot;
imgur.com

13.This work email — sent by HR — announced a cookout using what they thought was clip art of a "guy wearing a festive Hawaiian shirt"...but was actually porn star Ron Jeremy:

&quot;Spring Celebration Cook-Out and Potluck&quot;
u/no_worry · / Via reddit.com

14.This work email — the day after the company had a large corporate event where some bosses got hit with pies for charity — makes you wonder if this boss knew what she was doing or not:

&quot;I&#39;m still a little &#39;sticky&#39; from my delectable midday &#39;cream pie facial&#39;&quot;
imgur.com

15.And this work email — announcing a coworker would be out of the office the next day — could have used another glance at the subject before hitting send:

&quot;Jack Off Tomorrow&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

16.This cringey email from a college advisor claiming not to be a blanket email...was clearly exactly that:

&quot;it&#39;s not a blanket email from our office.&quot;
u/fightcluub / Via reddit.com

17.This email from college students calling out a kid in a group project who lied about how much work he did is hilariously perfect (apparently, he didn't know Google Docs tracks revision history):

&quot;Unfortunately, we have already sent our grades to the professor.&quot;
u/monkeyman5828 · / Via reddit.com

18.This email from the IT department checking to see if people would click on a fake-phishing email included a hilarious hint it wasn't to be trusted:

&quot;This message received from IP: 86.75.30.9&quot;

Yep, the IP address was 86.75.309 just like the famous Tommy Tutone song "867-5309/Jenny."

u/I_like_frozen_grapes / Via reddit.com

19.And lastly, this "email" from the hand soap is pretty damn funny:

&quot;I am currently out of the office on Vacation and will return soon.&quot;
u/KF5YZJ / Via reddit.com