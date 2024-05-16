$19 flights out of Cleveland with multiple new nonstop destinations

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frontier Airlines is adding nearly a dozen new nonstop routes from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this week and next.

The company announced the new services on Thursday and is celebrating with some mega deals on plane tickets.

Tickets start at $19 one-way for select destinations.

Here’s what’s being added:

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Austin (AUS) May 16, 2024 3x/week Baltimore (BWI) May 16, 2024 3x/week Savannah (SAV) May 16, 2024 3x/week Salt Lake City (SLC) May 16, 2024 3x/week Charleston (CHS) May 17, 2024 4x/week Houston Bush (IAH) May 17, 2024 4x/week Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) May 17, 2024 4x/week Myrtle Beach (MYR) May 21, 2024 3x/week Pensacola (PNS) May 21, 2024 3x/week Jacksonville (JAX) May 22, 2024 4x/week New Orleans (MSY) May 22, 2024 4x/week

Frontier says in total, it will serve 30 destinations from Cleveland.

“We’re thrilled to offer nonstop service to seven more exciting destinations from Cleveland, which is a rapidly growing operational base for us,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “From the sunny beaches of Florida to the stunning mountains of Utah, these new routes will increase the affordable and convenient travel options available to consumers in the greater Cleveland area this busy summer season.”

Flights to La Guardia, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Charlotte and Myrtle Beach start at $19, but there’s a catch.

The flights must be purchased by May 31, 2024, 11:59 p.m. EST, and applies only to travel on select days of the week from June 1 through September 30, 2024, and with a 21-day advance purchase.

Blackout dates also apply. They are: Jun. 28-30, 2024, Jul. 1-7, 2024; Aug. 30-31, 2024; Sep. 1-3, 2024.

The company is also offering deals on flights to Cancun this summer, with one-way prices starting at $126.

Get updated pricing and flight times here.

