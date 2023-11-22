19 Dark, Unnerving, And Surprising Facts About The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy That Will Keep You Up At Night
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas. He was visiting the city as part of his re-election campaign. Here are some dark, unnerving, and surprising facts about the historic and tragic event:
Note: Graphic and intense content ahead, including an autopsy photo.
1.Kennedy had only been in Dallas for about one hour when he was assassinated...
2....and his body left Dallas, flown via Air Force One back to Washington, D.C., just over three hours after the time he'd landed in Dallas that morning.
3.When Mrs. Kennedy joined the swearing-in of Vice President Johnson abord Air Force One, Johnson's wife asked Mrs. Kennedy if she wanted to change out of her blood-stained dress. Kennedy famously replied, “Oh no, that’s all right. I want them to see what they have done to Jack.”
4.That famous pink Chanel suit is still around. It remains uncleaned and is currently stored inside a climate-controlled vault in the National Archives and will remain "out of public view" until at least 2103.
5.The car John F. Kennedy was riding in when he was killed continued to be used even after his assassination. Initially, the 1961 Lincoln Continental Presidential Limousine, called "X-100" by the Secret Service, was impounded for evidence after the assassination. However, in December 1963, roughly a month after JFK's death, the White House approved a plan to revamp the car. After some work and testing, it was delivered to the White House.
6.Clint Hill, a secret service agent who served on Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service detail — and who famously jumped onto the back of Kennedy's limo, shielding Jackie Kennedy and the already-hit Kennedy — still says he feels "a sense of guilt" to this day.
7.According to Hill, after Kennedy was shot, Jackie Kennedy screamed, "They shot his head off! ... I love you, Jack."
8.The scene of the assassination was completely chaotic, with no one really knowing what was happening. Speaking in JFK: One Day in America, Sid Davis, a Washington correspondent who was in the press bus following the motorcade explained, "I saw a father take a little boy, and place the boy on the ground, and he put his body on top of the boy."
9.When Kennedy arrived at Parkland Hospital, he was declared "moribund," meaning "in the state of dying."
10.According to the President's Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy (aka the Warren Commission), Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone and fired three shots at the President, with the second and third shots fired actually hitting him.
11.Interestingly, according to the National Archives, "The Commission based its findings primarily upon the testimony of the doctors who had treated the President at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas and the doctors who performed the autopsy on the President at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD."
12.The famous Zapruder film, which is the only film known to exist showing all of the shooting, was not shown to the public until 1975, over a decade after the asssasination.
13.There has been A LOT of skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy over the years — and part of that is because of the Zapruder film. For example, in the film, you can see that the President's head appears to be thrown backward as the front right side of his head appears to "explode," which has made many conspiracists believe that the President was hit by a bullet shot from the front (aka the "grassy knoll" theory).
14.The Zapruder film is widely available for viewing on YouTube, where you can see the actual assassination. (Warning: it is very graphic.)
15.Lee Harvey Oswald actually attempted to assassinate a former army general several months before he killed Kennedy.
16.Oswald himself was killed just two days later on live TV by Jack Ruby, a nightclub owner whose motive was never made entirely clear...
17....and this became the first known human killing seen on live TV.
18.No definite conclusion was ever reached as to what Lee Harvey Oswald's motive was. However, the Warren Commission did conclude that Oswald acted alone.
19.Finally, Kennedy wasn't the only person killed that day by Lee Harvey Oswald. Oft forgotten is that a police officer, J.D. Tippit, was also killed — shot three times in the chest and once in the temple — by Oswald roughly 45 minutes after Kennedy had been killed.