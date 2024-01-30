19 Unfortunate Employee Mistakes That Range From "No One Will Notice" To "Yeah...You Messed Up"

1.The Taco Bell employee who assembled this almost empty taco:

2.The employee who stocked the instant/soft drinks shelves with CLEANING PRODUCTS:

3.Whoever labeled these bananas:

4.These employees who were NOT supposed to block the door:

5.And these employees who blocked this exit:

6.The flight attendant who opened this Cup Noodles container like this:

7.The person who installed this toilet paper holder sooo far away:

8.Whoever was responsible for this Wendy's sign:

9.The employee who cut this pizza:

10.The person who put this lid on:

11.Whoever packaged this Harry Potter ornament:

12.The McDonald's employee who forgot the bun:

13.The person who thought this wasn't the most awkward place to put an outlet at the mall:

14.The employee who set up this sale sign:

Literally no change whatsoever:

15.The employee who creatively set up this "Everyday Low Price" sign:

16.The person who labeled this dog leash (apparently, we get a retractable dog AND a leash):

17.The person who made this fork:

18.The person who designed this page of "missing letters":

19.And finally, whoever photoshopped this photo and gave this man two right hands:

H/T: r/onejob.