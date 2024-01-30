19 Unfortunate Employee Mistakes That Range From "No One Will Notice" To "Yeah...You Messed Up"
1.The Taco Bell employee who assembled this almost empty taco:
2.The employee who stocked the instant/soft drinks shelves with CLEANING PRODUCTS:
3.Whoever labeled these bananas:
4.These employees who were NOT supposed to block the door:
5.And these employees who blocked this exit:
6.The flight attendant who opened this Cup Noodles container like this:
7.The person who installed this toilet paper holder sooo far away:
8.Whoever was responsible for this Wendy's sign:
9.The employee who cut this pizza:
10.The person who put this lid on:
11.Whoever packaged this Harry Potter ornament:
12.The McDonald's employee who forgot the bun:
13.The person who thought this wasn't the most awkward place to put an outlet at the mall:
14.The employee who set up this sale sign:
Literally no change whatsoever:
15.The employee who creatively set up this "Everyday Low Price" sign:
16.The person who labeled this dog leash (apparently, we get a retractable dog AND a leash):
17.The person who made this fork:
18.The person who designed this page of "missing letters":
19.And finally, whoever photoshopped this photo and gave this man two right hands:
H/T: r/onejob.