19 Of The Best Pride Month Tweets So Far

Pride month is in full swing, y'all! So, here are 21 of the funniest pride month tweets that have graced my Twitter feed so far:

As always, if any of these tweets make you laugh, consider giving the person behind it a follow!

1.

Spotted on this morning’s walk pic.twitter.com/hhWqIJU2ld — Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) June 4, 2023

Twitter: @ChrisDStedman

2.

gays i hope you have a great month! straight people. think about what you’ve done — em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) June 1, 2023

Twitter: @uhhmmily

3.

This is my pride flag pic.twitter.com/cZRfoVW5ic — Niko (@neekster) June 6, 2023

Twitter: @neekster

4.

coworker just asked if i had any “special plans” for my “special month coming up” pic.twitter.com/fr1KxAskSH — chase. (@cfree94) May 31, 2023

Twitter: @cfree94 / Via instagram.com

5.

happy pride month to everyone that holds their coffee like this pic.twitter.com/I7OE4BqdNt — Rio (@riomat7) June 16, 2023

Twitter: @riomat7

6.

Good time to remind people that all the best children's books were written by gay people. Goodnight Moon? Gay. Strega Nona? Gay. Harriet the Spy? Soooo gay. Where the Wild Things Are? Gay. Olivia? Gay. Days with Frog and Toad? Straight. Hahahahaha jk he was hella gay. — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) June 2, 2023

Twitter: @bananafitz

It's true! Goodnight Moon was written by Margaret Wise Brown, who was bisexual. Strega Nona was written by Tomie dePaola, who was gay. Harriet the Spy's author, Louise Fitzhugh, was a lesbian. Maurice Sendak, who wrote Where the Wild Things Are, was gay, as was Olivia author Ian Falconer and Days with Toad and Frog author Arnold Lobel.

7.

Next time I make a straight person laugh pic.twitter.com/3JmR8d8q3E — priDEMONth (@weekend3warrior) June 1, 2023

Twitter: @weekend3warrior

8.

ready to “during pride month ??” every minor inconvenience that comes my way — Rio (@riomat7) June 1, 2023

Twitter: @riomat7

9.

Pride month is upon us, be wary of the LGBT's 2.0x movement speed buff. pic.twitter.com/YIxCClhiO2 — AlexOD 👽 (@Aldonn_) June 1, 2023

Twitter: @Aldonn_

10.

it's a pride month tradition to remember when hilary duff raised awareness for lgbt rights pic.twitter.com/eOoDC4TYU2 — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 1, 2023

Twitter: @notgwendalupe

11.

happy pride month my gays, theys and nonbinary baes pic.twitter.com/HsRStdJn5R — iya ★ sntv ! (@hotmessjunk) June 1, 2023

Twitter: @hotmessjunk

12.

Its pride month you know what that means pic.twitter.com/in07rjuLXT — vicky ♡ (@vanilla_mp3) June 1, 2023

Twitter: @vanilla_mp3

13.

Company sent out a “Pride word search” companywide email and the word choices are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/oq1F4h38LL — Colyn (@colynelliott) June 8, 2023

Twitter: @colynelliott

14.

this is funny because david tennant's kid is non binary and him and his wife are super supportive wearing non binary pins to almost all public events ever since, and also jessica jones is sapphic https://t.co/Ugj2mN4c1j — alonzo thomas (@mandlebug) June 3, 2023

Twitter: @mandlebug

15.

I rlly love this pride toy from target bc it implies your dog used to be a homophobe but is working on it pic.twitter.com/K1bzYpZDfu — snapewife guy (@horrorwine) May 7, 2023

Twitter: @horrorwine

16.

Thinking about the Australian pride shark, hope he's doing well tonight. pic.twitter.com/4817nlo98o — Marine Biology Shitposts (@MarineShitposts) June 10, 2023

Twitter: @MarineShitposts

17.

Happy pride from the trans affirming misogynist parrot pic.twitter.com/OWLPpD77DS — ms. entertainment (@hersterics) June 3, 2023

Twitter: @hersterics

18.

Twitter: @babeybison

19. And finally...

The fire department are trying to show they're supportive but I'm fully dying at the implication that we will simply just all burn pic.twitter.com/ufKq0m67BO — Jazz ⧗ (@DerpSwan) May 13, 2023

Twitter: @DerpSwan