Still need a gift for Valentine's Day? These bouquets from 1-800-Flowers are up to 40% off
We're officially a few days away from Valentine's Day, and if you're still pressed to get a gift, you're in luck! Right now, 1-800-Flowers has slashed up to 40 percent off some of its bestselling V-Day bouquets and gifts!
You'll find deals on a variety of arrangements with all types of flowers your special someone is sure to love. You can even snag some chocolates as well! Just be sure to hurry — some bestselling bouquets are already selling out, and the clock is ticking. Don't disappoint your Valentine, and get one of our top suggestions below.
Two Dozen Assorted Roses for Romance
This multicolor bouquet of gorgeous roses is sure to put a smile on their face. Want to make the day even more special? Include an adorable fluffy teddy bear and a box of chocolates — it’s a classic combo!
Bunches of Love Tulip & Iris Bouquet
Red tulips and blue irises make for a stunning bouquet, and one your sweetheart is sure to adore. The irises arrive in bud form, so they’ll last even longer with proper care.
Pink Rose & Lily Bouquet for Valentine's Day
Bring on the bling with this beautiful pink bouquet. The roses and lilies are stunning, and you can even add a sparkly vase. The lilies arrive in bud form, so your recipient will be able to watch them bloom.
Two Dozen Dazzle Her Day Red Roses
A bouquet of red roses is as classic as it gets. Get two dozen stems and they're sure to brag to all their friends about how thoughtful you were this year.
Magnificent Roses Preserved with Ferrero Rocher
These amazingly preserved roses will last all the way to next Valentine's Day! Get nine roses in your choice of red, pink or lavender with a dozen Ferrero Rocher chocolates for a delightful and decadent gift.
