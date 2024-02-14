18 Valentine's Day Disasters That Are So Bad, They'll Make You Grateful That You're Single This Year

Happy Valentine's Day folks! I know not everyone has had the best experience with this holiday, so I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the Valentine's Day disasters they've experienced.

From dramatic breakups to serious bodily injuries, people spilled. So, let's get into the best responses:

1."So, my ex-boyfriend (we dated for eight months) pulled a 'My grandma's in the hospital' card to dodge our Valentine's Day plans. Plot twist: There was no sick grandma, just a guy too chicken to say he wanted out. This revelation came courtesy of my aunt, who worked with his father."

—Anonymous

2."Each Valentine’s Day during the first 10 years of marriage, my husband would always send me a beautiful bouquet of roses and a lovely card. On this particular Valentine’s Day I received another bouquet of roses and a letter. The problem with the letter was that it was addressed to another woman!"

"It had information about their relationship, when they were going to next meet up, and what they were going to do. Apparently, the other woman received my flowers and card. Did I mention the other woman was a longtime friend since my junior high school years? Marriage over, friendship over. I was done!"

—Anonymous

3."We were in a long distance relationship, and I drove over eight hours to meet him that weekend at his school. He was at the gym when I got there and apparently had to finish his workout that took another hour and a half before meeting me in the parking lot, so I sat in my car waiting for him. When I offered to pay after each of our meals that weekend (because I’m a nice person and don’t want to assume someone else will pay for my dinner even if we’re dating), he said yes for all of it."

"I spent over $200 just on food for us that weekend, and he did not even get me a Valentine’s Day gift. He got me nothing. Not even a card (and he had money so don’t worry it wasn’t because he was struggling, a card would have been fine, or even a verbal acknowledgment that it even was Valentine’s Day). Of course I brought him a card, candy, chocolate, etc. And the whole time I was there, all he wanted to do was play video games. We broke up a few weeks later."

—Anonymous

4."I caught my boyfriend cheating on me. Valentine's Day is also my birthday."

—Anonymous

5."I asked my then-boyfriend to hang out on Valentine's Day after I got off of work. He agreed, so I got a ride into the office because he would be picking me up. I knew it wasn't his favorite holiday, but I appreciated that he was willing to spend time with me. I waited after my store closed for over an hour, with no word from him, just sitting by myself in the dark. When he finally showed up, it was with his friend, who was driving."

"His friend then wanted to go to Walmart, so they went in to shop while I just sat in the car. When they finally got back to my boyfriend's car, I just asked to be taken home. It was after 10 at night, I hadn't eaten, and I hadn't even been able to spend time with him. Oh, and even though he didn't get me anything (which wasn't expected), he was pissed at me because a regular customer at my work handed out little bags of heart shaped candies. He was pissed at me because someone else gave me a gift."

—Anonymous

6."I'd been seeing a man for five months on Valentine's Day. He lived an hour away but also worked away Monday through Friday (or so I thought). He left my house as normal to 'go to work,' but with no mention of Valentine's Day. He was a love bomber so I was expecting big things. He never had signal when he worked away, so it wasn't unusual to not hear from him. (Wow, writing this I can immediately see the red flags I should have seen then!) Anyway, that night I got a text from him saying 'hope the foods on I won't be long.'"

"I got excited thinking he was coming over and hadn't gone to work, so tried ringing him. His phone went to voicemail. This carried on for three days. He eventually texted me to say he wouldn't be home that weekend as the work was good. I found out after some serious snooping that he was on Tinder and had arranged a first date with someone at her house on Valentine's Day and hadn't left!"

—Anonymous

7."When our son was 7 months old, my husband and I thought it would be fun to all go out for Valentine's Day dinner together at a fairly nice restaurant. WRONG. We were surrounded by all these couples trying to enjoy a nice time together, and we bring our fussy, antsy child to the party. We finished dinner and just ordered dessert. Our son was sitting in his bucket carseat on top of a flipped over highchair, something everyone has seen a thousand times at restaurants. Except these first-time parents made the mistake of not buckling him into it, so when he tried to sit up, he completely flipped the entire carseat and highchair over on top of himself!"

"Thankfully, he somehow came away with not a bump or scratch on him, but he started screaming, and my husband and I were standing up racing around the table panicking! Meanwhile, all of these couples who have low-key been annoyed with us the whole time are thinking we are parents of the year. Needless to say, dinner was ordered TO GO!!"

—messyghost66

8."One Valentine’s Day, instead of going out we went to his neighbor's funeral because he claimed he was 'very close with him.' That was weird because at this point we had been dating for a year and a half, and I had never heard of this guy who was 40+ years older than him. Anyway, we go back to his place afterwards, and he tries to guilt me into hooking up because he’s 'so upset.' Worst Valentine’s Day of my life."

—Anonymous

9."A few years back, my then-girlfriend (now soon to be ex-wife) lost her job at her daycare due to a technicality. She had never applied for unemployment, so I helped her set up her file and gave her pointers on how to register with a few temp agencies, as she had professed that she wanted to do something different. My suggestion was try a few gigs and don't worry I got you, I'll take care of bills. We had only been together for awhile (less than a year), but I had not finalized my divorce, and I guess she was getting impatient. Fast-forward to Valentine's Day; my company had implemented a direct deposit only at work, and I had just changed over. I had been used to getting my check early, but because of the direct deposit, I now got it on Friday. I went home to explain that I would have to wait until Friday to take her to dinner, get the special gifts, etc."

"When I walk in the house and explain this to her, she says it's okay, and she didn't want to go out with me anyway. She then let me know that she did not want to have a child together (this was something she had been adamant about previously). She then proceeded to tell me that she had been spending time with her 'childhood friend,' and that they had connected. Come to find out, while I was busting my ass at work every day, taking on some temp work on the weekends, she had basically been going on day dates with him and had not concerned herself with anything else. Worst Valentine's Day ever."

—Anonymous

10."My husband and I wanted to do something simple. I just ran to the grocery store to get everything to make at home ice cream sundaes. I had an itch in my ear, so went into the bathroom when we got home to use a Q-Tip (I know, I know!). Husband comes barreling into the bathroom and accidentally hits my arm, pushing the Q-Tip into my ear. It immediately starts gushing blood."

"We spent the rest of the evening in the ER. And the following Valentine’s Day? I also ended up in the ER. So ever since then, our goal is to just NOT be in the hospital, and we are having a good year."

—digitalmomisawesome

11."My boyfriend of over a year said he had planned a whole afternoon, so I got all dressed up. He texted to say he was leaving home and on his way. Several hours later, and he had never shown up. I tried to call, text, everything, and got no response, so of course, I was afraid something had happened and he had gotten in a wreck or something. I was terrified, calling, even driving the route toward his house, still nothing from him or anyone. I was distraught."

"Finally, maybe 8–10 hours later, I got a text FROM HIS MOTHER telling me to leave her son alone, he didn't want anything to do with me anymore, and if I tried to contact him again, she would get a restraining order. He broke up with me, but never actually, ya know, told me. Literally never heard from the guy again."

—sierrahedrick3

12."Brand new boyfriend and our first Valentine's Day, he slept all day and decided he needed a haircut at the last minute, went to someone he wasn't familiar with, and she messed up his hair. He then goes to his regular barber to get it corrected, and by this time, it is 6 p.m., and he hasn't even showered. He shows up to my house two hours late, no flowers, no candy, no gift."

"I'm still excited to have dinner with him and overlooking all of the glitches. By the time we arrive at the restaurant(s), they are packed with Valentine's Day couples, and we end up at a dive at 8 p.m. eating buffet quality food. It really was a foreshadowing of our entire relationship."

—Anonymous

13."It was about 2001, my ex, who did most of the house cleaning, gave me, who earned most of the income, a Robo-Vac for Valentine's Day. I was livid since it was clearly something that he thought would be fun and helpful for him. No flowers, no card, no candy that day!"

—Anonymous

14."I was too head over heels for this guy to explain my actions, but that doesn’t make it any less cringey. We had been talking and sleeping together, and he kept promising me I would be his girlfriend. I suggested sarcastically Valentine's Day would be a great day to do that."

"I planned the date; I picked him up, bought groceries from Trader Joe’s, then took us to a park for a picnic. At some point I brought up his promise. He kind of rolled his eyes, picked up a cookie (that I bought), held it out like an offering, and said 'Will you be my girlfriend?' in the most unenthusiastic tone. It lasted two months incredibly."

—Anonymous

15."First boyfriend broke up with me on Valentine’s Day at school after I found out he was cheating on me with two of my supposedly closest friends. Then, he ended up knocking one of them up a couple of years later. He’s a major loser, and I despise Valentine’s Day."

—Anonymous

16."So this is both my friend and I's fault, but we decided to do a Galentine's Day party since my boyfriend was gonna be away and she was single at the time. She had graduated a year before me and was staying in her sister's apartment at the time. We were all dancing, and she stupidly (she was drunk) got up on her sister's glass coffee table and proceeded to jump up and down."

"Yeah, it broke, and you could see almost in slow motion how the glass got stuck in her leg. In addition to that, she twisted her ankle and had to get multiple stitches. She's going to be sober for one year on Valentine's Day."

—Queen_Love

17."This was my senior year of high school with my first serious boyfriend. Our school had designated times to swap gifts so no one would be late to classes over it. He didn’t say or do anything, absolutely nothing. I stood there and waited, yet nothing. I was upset, so I texted my moms about it, and at the end of the school day, they sent me this beautiful bouquet from a small flower shop I loved, with all my favorite flowers in it, and promised my favorite dinner when I got home. He blew up."

"Started screaming at me in the hallway that no one other than him should be getting me anything, and I didn’t deserve gifts, that’s why he didn’t get me any. I pointed out that they were from my moms, and surely he wasn’t upset that my moms wanted to do something nice for me. Well, he tried to break into my locker so he could smash the vase and rip up the flowers. Yeah, safe to say we split real fast."

—Anonymous

18.And finally, "It was my first Valentine's Day with my new girlfriend. I had very little money as I was working only part-time, but I remembered she had mentioned she liked a specific brand of bubble bath. So I had bought her the bubble bath and a nice card and wrapped them up specially for her. We went out for our special Valentine's dinner, and in the middle of dinner, she broke up with me. She deliberately did it in public so that I wouldn't cry or anything. When it came time to pay, she 'suddenly' discovered that she had left her wallet in the car. So she stuck me with the bill, and she left."

—Anonymous

Yikes, those were brutal! What's your Valentine's Day disaster story? Let us know in the comments below.