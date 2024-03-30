18 Times People Cried While Belting Out, "I've Seen Better Days, Been The Star Of Many Plays, I've Seen Better Days"
1.The time this person's package was en route to their house in North Carolina, only to be delivered to a FedEx location in another state:
2.When this shower door spontaneously exploded out of nowhere:
3.When this person's blinker disconnected from the steering wheel without force:
4.The moment this person's sandwich slid off their plate and directly into the trash:
5.When this person's vacation morning started out with them seeing this in the hotel coffee-maker:
6.The time this person freaked out because they got a ticket, only to realize later that it was a ticket for a different car:
7.The evening this person's oven mitt melted onto the pizza pan:
8.And the time this person accidentally melted a whole bottle while trying to sterilize it in hot water:
9.When this person lost control of their bowl of beans:
10.The time this person's dog chewed off the shifter in their car:
11.The time this person's excitement for taco night was crushed (literally and figuratively):
12.When this person guessed every single word but the correct word on Wordle:
13.The moment this person realized their key would no longer turn on the car engine:
14.When this person needed to remove a stump, but the shovel had other plans:
15.The night someone's dad dropped a decoration and shattered an entire glass table:
16.The time this person's dog ate their coat hangers like this:
17.That one time this person spilled soda in their cup holder:
18.And, finally, the moment when this person realized they would be unable to protect themselves from the sun: