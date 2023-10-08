18 Signs From This Past Week That — I'm Not Exaggerating — Are Really, Really, Really, Effing Funny

Gather 'round folks, it's time to check out some of the funniest signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. Comment if you giggle, or at the very least blow some air through your nose:

1."Go figure. :)"

"Revving your engine loud is an admission of having a small penis"

2."Hacked by a 4-year-old."

"Peepee poopoo"

3."Well said."

"This is a bar."

4."It's the law."

"Pull your butt plug"

5."Well, thanks for the head up." ;)

"Bill Posters is an innocent man!"

6."No whoring!"

"Warm notice"

7."I mean OK, fine."

"For Baby Changing, Not Baby Making"

8."Ask for assistance."

"Please do not touch yourself"

9."How often did this happen??"

"Please do not hit each other with the dildos (seriously)"

10."Please don't. Thank you."

"Please don't"

11."Don't say we didn't warn you..."

"The rest will be made into pies."

12."Queen of the road."

"We will We will Rock you"

13."Well l take that as a hard no."

"Do you want to learn to play the banjo?"

14."Interesting font choice."

"Click lovers"

15."Make sure you stand...behind them."

"Take...one of these!"

16."Horse tailer..."

"Addictive as cocaine"

17."I certainly wasn't planning to..."

"Please don't flash the octopus"

18."I'll take two, please."

"Free throat punch when you order pumpkin spiced ribs"

