18 Signs From This Past Week That — I'm Not Exaggerating — Are Really, Really, Really, Effing Funny
Gather 'round folks, it's time to check out some of the funniest signs from the past week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. Comment if you giggle, or at the very least blow some air through your nose:
1."Go figure. :)"
2."Hacked by a 4-year-old."
3."Well said."
4."It's the law."
5."Well, thanks for the head up." ;)
6."No whoring!"
7."I mean OK, fine."
8."Ask for assistance."
9."How often did this happen??"
10."Please don't. Thank you."
11."Don't say we didn't warn you..."
12."Queen of the road."
13."Well l take that as a hard no."
14."Interesting font choice."
15."Make sure you stand...behind them."
16."Horse tailer..."
17."I certainly wasn't planning to..."
18."I'll take two, please."
Don't miss the funniest signs last week:
It's Been A Rough Couple Of Days, So Please Enjoy These Signs That Made Me Laugh So Hard, Milk Actually Dribbled From My Nose