18 Screenshots Of A-Hole Bosses That Prove It's Time For A Working Class Revolution In The US

1. This boss who could not, "in good conscience," pay overseas workers their minimum wage:

2. This boss who found out their employee's son was literally on life support...

...and said, "There is no reason you can't work":

3. This boss who was upset their employee hadn't eaten before work (while not paying them enough to buy food):

4. This owner who posted a sign blaming their lack of staff on 33-year-olds playing video games in their parents' basements:

5. This boss who decided the best way to handle workers putting in their two weeks' notice was to require three months' notice (with reduced pay!):

6. This boss who threatened to fire any employee who looked into unionizing (which is SUPER ILLEGAL):

7. This boss who stole their workers' tips (which is ILLEGAL BTW):

8. This boss who said it was "unacceptable" for their employee to sit down during their shift, even with a broken foot...

...and suddenly tried to backpedal when their employee quit:

9. This boss who told employees that their pay would be reduced by $2/hour if they used their cellphones at work:

10. This president/CEO who made a sign asking employees to donate their PTO to a sick coworker rather than, IDK, giving her the time off:

11. This boss who thought the age you got your driver's license should determine your eligibility for a job as an adult:

12. This boss who fired their employee because they couldn't attend a "cleaning party" with only a few hours notice:

13. This boss who told his employee to "stop being a victim" when their dad passed away:

14. This boss who — in her own words — pays her employees an amount that's not enough to live off:

15. This boss who fired an employee and still texted them questions about the job:

16. This boss who put up a "motivational quote":

17. This boss who put up a sign with shockingly bad math to discourage workers from taking time off:

18. And finally, this boss who tried to force an employee to pick up a shift...

...by holding health insurance over their head:

