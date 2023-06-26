18 Screenshots Of A-Hole Bosses That Prove It's Time For A Working Class Revolution In The US

1.This boss who could not, "in good conscience," pay overseas workers their minimum wage:

&quot;I simply can&#39;t in good conscience, pay the project management interns $20&quot;
u/ProfessionalFuture25 / Via reddit.com

2.This boss who found out their employee's son was literally on life support...

&quot;If you can&#39;t come to work that&#39;s you quitting&quot;
u/Fresh_615 / Via reddit.com

...and said, "There is no reason you can't work":

&quot;If you aren&#39;t there to work your shift tomorrow then I take that as you&#39;ve quit&quot;
u/Fresh_615 / Via reddit.com

3.This boss who was upset their employee hadn't eaten before work (while not paying them enough to buy food):

&quot;If this continues we will have to escalate this just so you are aware&quot;
u/LowerFreedom / Via reddit.com

4.This owner who posted a sign blaming their lack of staff on 33-year-olds playing video games in their parents' basements:

&quot;Let&#39;s put our big boy and girl underwear on and get a job!&quot;
u/lizzy_withall / Via reddit.com

Definitely has nothing to do with the crappy wages you're offering!

5.This boss who decided the best way to handle workers putting in their two weeks' notice was to require three months' notice (with reduced pay!):

&quot;The new rule in our employee handbook will be updated to now requiring a 3 months notice since that&#39;s how long it took to train you.&quot;
u/notsatans / Via reddit.com

6.This boss who threatened to fire any employee who looked into unionizing (which is SUPER ILLEGAL):

&quot;If you work for ______ and DM this man I will fire you on the spot&quot;
u/Yeety_wheaty / Via reddit.com

7.This boss who stole their workers' tips (which is ILLEGAL BTW):

&quot;Our boss takes all of our tips&quot;
u/Cherry_P0pper / Via reddit.com

8.This boss who said it was "unacceptable" for their employee to sit down during their shift, even with a broken foot...

&quot;I&#39;m really not appreciating your attitude&quot;
u/hestolemysmile / Via reddit.com

...and suddenly tried to backpedal when their employee quit:

&quot;Let&#39;s talk in the morning and we can sort this out.&quot;
u/hestolemysmile / Via reddit.com
9.This boss who told employees that their pay would be reduced by $2/hour if they used their cellphones at work:

&quot;You are not permitted to charge your cell phone at work.&quot;
u/sleazycookies / Via reddit.com

10.This president/CEO who made a sign asking employees to donate their PTO to a sick coworker rather than, IDK, giving her the time off:

&quot;If there is anyone who would like to donate one or more days of PTO...&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

11.This boss who thought the age you got your driver's license should determine your eligibility for a job as an adult:

&quot;I like when I hear the day I turned 16. That person is a go-getter&quot;
u/CandyAmigo / Via reddit.com

12.This boss who fired their employee because they couldn't attend a "cleaning party" with only a few hours notice:

&quot;I understand, it sounds like you&#39;re very busy, and I unfortunately I don&#39;t think this will be a good fit for you.&quot;
u/L3wdMegumin / Via reddit.com
13.This boss who told his employee to "stop being a victim" when their dad passed away:

&quot;My uncle died a few days ago, I lost my grandpa. Stop being a victim.&quot;
u/tylerro2 / Via reddit.com

14.This boss who — in her own words — pays her employees an amount that's not enough to live off:

&quot;I asked her how much she thought she paid me. She left without a word.&quot;
u/jpstroop / Via reddit.com

15.This boss who fired an employee and still texted them questions about the job:

&quot;In 25 years I&#39;ve never had anyone fire me then expect me to still work.&quot;
u/ScooterBobb / Via reddit.com

16.This boss who put up a "motivational quote":

&quot;The reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more.&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com
17.This boss who put up a sign with shockingly bad math to discourage workers from taking time off:

&quot;We generously give you 14 days vacation per year...&quot;
u/rememberingourfuture / Via reddit.com

18.And finally, this boss who tried to force an employee to pick up a shift...

&quot;No you won&#39;t I&#39;m not coming in you can&#39;t make me&quot;
u/bluepiehax / Via reddit.com

...by holding health insurance over their head:

&quot;Did you really just threaten me with health insurance?&quot;
u/bluepiehax / Via reddit.com
Have you ever had a horrible boss? What was the worst thing they said or did? Share your story in the comments below!