18 People Who Seriously Messed Up At Work

If you've ever made a mistake at work, you KNOW that uncomfortable, cringy feeling that comes when it's time to face the mistake. Sometimes your job is on the line, other times it's just a massive embarrassment.

The reality is most of us make mistakes at work, and sometimes it can be comforting to hear other stories to ease the pain. So, I scoured Reddit for some of the biggest, most embarrassing, and silliest "Whoopsies!" people made on the job. Here are all the best ones:

1.This person who spilled 21 five-gallon buckets of paint from a 12-foot rack at what looks like a Home Depot.

2.This person who flooded the building on their first day at work.

3.This person who lost thousands of dollars of product at work (it's bell pepper) and admitted they were "most likely getting fired."

4.This person who cooked a mini bag of popcorn at work but didn't adjust the time on the microwave.

5.This person who had a scary encounter with a nail gun.

6.This person who spilled a ton of tennis bal — wait, no, those are apples — at work.

7.This truck driver who backed into a garage door.

8.This electrician who installed the light just *a little* off.

9.This person who dropped their ravioli in what appears to be the workplace kitchen-bathroom combo room.

Honestly, the real mistake is that room. u/vachon11 / Via reddit.com

10.This contractor who spilled black paint on someone's deck.

11.This person who got stuck in the storage closet at work on a solo midnight shift.

12.This person at the newspaper who forgot to replace their filler headlines.

13.This roofer who was consistently a little off with their nailing.

14.This person who was tasked with making a sign to ward off some students using the trollies.

15.This person who was replacing the toner on the printer at work when this Looney Tunes-ass scene happened.

They said, "You can see where I was at that exact moment." u/paochow3 / Via reddit.com

16.This person who dropped 22 quarts of ranch dressing on themselves at work.

17.This mechanic whose car fell off the lift.

And lastly:

18.Some construction workers were trying to fix some wiring in the ceiling, but the MRI machine ate the scaffolding, resulting in almost $1.3 million in repairs.

Let me know your fave, or if you have made any notable mistakes at work in the comments.