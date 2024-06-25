This $18 Million Wyoming Ranch Is Surrounded by an Elk Refuge and a National Park

Looking for a rustic and secluded retreat in Wyoming? How about a 40-acre spread near Jackson? Known as Wapiti View Ranch, the picturesque property is on the market for just shy of $18 million and comprises a massive 40-acre inholding—a privately owned, federally protected parcel of land—that is nestled within the Grand Teton National Park. The ranch is surrounded by wilderness on all sides, including an impressive 25,000-acre National Elk Refuge to the west and the Gros Ventre Wilderness and Bridger-Teton National Forests to the north, south, and east.

Dating back over a century to 1912, the refuge is essentially a wildlife sanctuary, and in the colder months, residents and visitors can expect to see thousands of elk grazing the nearby snow-covered plains during their annual winter migration.

“The National Elk Refuge is not just an important ecological haven; it’s a pivotal part of the Jackson community that enriches the quality of life for its residents and enhances the appeal of real estate investments in the area,” notes the listing, which is being held by Compass broker Richard Lewis.

The ranch includes an unpretentious and comfortably appointed two-bedroom, two-bath log cabin.

The ranch’s log-style cabin was built in line with traditional Rocky Mountain style and comprises two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 2,300 square feet of living space. The home has been updated throughout the years; however, as the listing points out, there is plenty of room to expand the building or even to start from scratch.

In addition to the Elk Refuge, the ranch has access to Flat Creek, a legendary “blue ribbon” trout stream. And, if you’re more of a horse rider, the property is an equestrian paradise with over a million acres of national park to trot through. There are also tons of other recreational opportunities that don’t involve wildlife, like hiking and mountain biking.

“A parcel of this size, level of privacy, proximity to town, and unobstructed views of the greatest landscape in North America simply does not exist anywhere else in the Mountain West,” writes the listing.

Wapiti View Ranch is less than five miles from the new and improved Snow King Mountain in Jackson Hole, which in recent years has undergone several upgrades, including installing a faster gondola, a base lodge, an observatory, and even a concert venue.

