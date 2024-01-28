18 Hilarious Signs From The Past Week That Had Me Calling 9-1-1 Due To An Extreme Case Of The Giggles

Somehow, we're nearly a month into 2024 already. Time may be a cruel and unrelenting mistress, but at least we can all take a moment and laugh at this week's roundup of hilarious and giggle-worthy signs, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Never mistreat the trees."

—u/DA_REAL_KHORNE

2."You have been warned."

—u/Material-Practice-58

3."Neighbors are something we all hate."

—u/Kami--karma

4."These signs tell the truth."

—u/Competitive_Bear_807

5."What a find in London."

—u/AprilBoon

6."Sweet dreams are made of cheese."

—u/BaronVonBroccoli

7."Please don’t do that, okay?"

—u/iMestie

8."One piece of advice we need to consider."

—u/Traditional_Change16

9."Amish racing."

—u/KindAbility2051

10."No sir, will not walk there sir."

—u/No_Emergency8932

11."Too literally."

—u/cekkaaaaaaaa

12."Cry from the heart."

—u/phenoxider

13."Clint eats wood."

—u/donmreddit

14."If you ask me politely..."

—u/Kami--karma

15."That's not a sign, that's a story."

—u/Agustin984355

16."Must be a real deep wash."

—u/anhydrous_

17."Proof they bite or gnaw."

—u/Tomthelibraryguy

18."Wouldn't have thought to look there."

u/beachvbguy / Via reddit.com
