18 Of The Funniest Black Twitter Tweets From The Week

It's officially December, which means we've finally made it to the end of 2023.

Hulu

For this week, I have some very funny Black twitter tweets to get you through. So, let's get right into it:

1.

THIS NOT RALPH LAUREN THIS RALPHNEM😫😭😭😭😭✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FTTw3jigDW — Ley the prettiest 🪬🦋💚 (@thaadoll_lee) December 3, 2023

@Thaadoll_lee

2.

I know this wig calls out to Anderson Paak like the green goblin mask https://t.co/xbIf0UAQjp — Reggae Banana (@holadamilola) December 2, 2023

@TheGentnyc / @holadamilola

3.

@tillmanql via IG / @PettyPndergrass

4.

Atlanta Watching Houston Thrive W/ Keith Lee https://t.co/I3mgHztm24 pic.twitter.com/X73WJhG7Ed — Emily Thorne (@ItsDStreet) November 29, 2023

@keith_lee125 via TikTok / Nickelodeon / @itsDStreet / @tamberlands / Via tiktok.com

5.

I know a salmon would run away from black people if it had feet https://t.co/kojBHlRo2K — Squatter In The White House (@__StopBeingJoe) December 3, 2023

@IssaLiyah__ / @StopBeingJoe

6.

Y’all I just called this restaurant and said I’m not supposed to be telling you this but Keith Lee is about to order from your restaurant 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I need my food to be MAGNIFICENT! — Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) December 2, 2023

@BDTRELILBROTHER

7.

RIP ME OUT THE PLASTIC I BEEN ACTING BRAND NEW https://t.co/XEJ9llWNvG — SATAR’RA (@IamSatarra) December 3, 2023

@IamSatarra / @DenjinK

8.

amazon wig reviews be funny asf🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ul8eUBGWTO — tylah te’marie ♡ (@tylahtemarie) November 29, 2023

@tylahtemarie

9.

Put this woman in the silk press hall of fame https://t.co/UKtIel8TMX — Sundaye (@BrightLikeSunny) November 28, 2023

Broadcast Houston / @BrightLikeSunny / @SKTheKingYT / Via youtube.com

10.

Hulu / @mylovesdes2

11.

tl sleep? Keith Lee put my cousin out of business with one of his reviews. i knew the food was nasty but nobody would care if i said it — . (@_dannyocean) November 30, 2023

@_dannyocean

12.

RCA Records / @morenitoricky / @eddie_deux

13.

Netflix / @onnlychloexhalle

14.

Beyonce: I'M TIRED OF SINGING DIVABlue: pic.twitter.com/sc2k7xPaEE — Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 (@BienSur_JeTaime) December 1, 2023

Disney+ / @BienSur_JeTaime

15.

I know Keith Lee’s wife be happy af eating all day with her man 😂 — B (@annoerb_) November 29, 2023

@annoerb_

16.

LMAO. Young Thug's lawyer is talking about the "Pushing P" record with Gunna and said P stands for 'positivity' 😭 — tahisha | miixtapechiick.com (@miixtapechiick) November 28, 2023

@miixtapechiick

17.

Uggs really don’t have no type of grip. I just slid under my car at gas station. — Resa (@TeresaAlexis_) November 29, 2023

@TeresaAlexis_

18.

Uber will have you outside looking like a prostitute walking up to cars like 'are you Lovemore?' 😭😭😭 — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) November 29, 2023

@sheldon_cameron

Thanks for joining me in this week's Black Twitter recap! We've got plenty of these posts here. Let us know which tweet was your favorite this week, and don’t forget to follow these users for a 10/10 feed!