18 Easy One-Pan Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

Embrace the convenience of one-pan dinners with these recipes that are ready in thirty minutes or less. From cheesy pasta to crispy pizza, you’ll only have to clean one pot, skillet or sheet pan after making these dinners. Recipes like our One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Heirloom Tomato & Shallot Confit and our Creamy Balsamic Chicken & Mushroom Skillet make having a delicious and healthy dinner a breeze and gives you more time to savor every bite.



One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Heirloom Tomato & Shallot Confit

Pair juicy, tender pork with a rich, flavorful tomato confit that tastes like melted tomatoes and sweet shallot preserves. We think this sweet and savory pork recipe is just as suitable for company as it is for Wednesday night dinner at home.

Anthony Anderson’s One-Pot Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese with Broccoli

Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This easy one-pot mac & cheese recipe gets an extra boost of protein from chicken. Buffalo sauce adds spicy tang—look for one without added sugar, like Frank's RedHot.

Creamy Balsamic Chicken & Mushroom Skillet

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Julian Hensarling, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

The sauce in this creamy balsamic chicken and mushroom skillet recipe strikes the perfect balance of acidity and sweetness. The shallots, garlic and thyme add aroma and flavor to the dish. Thin-cut chicken cutlets are key for getting dinner on the table quickly. If you can’t find chicken cutlets, make your own: Look for boneless, skinless chicken breasts that are about 8 ounces each. Slice them in half horizontally and pound to an even thickness.

Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir.

Adobo Chicken & Kale Enchiladas

Put out your favorite toppings for these quick and healthy layered enchiladas. We like cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

This Baked Zucchini, Feta & Egg Tortilla Will Get You Out of Your Breakfast Rut

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Julian Hensarling, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Break out of your breakfast routine with this simple and satisfying baked zucchini, feta and egg tortilla. We love the combination of sweet zucchini, onion and garlic, but feel free to use any leftover cooked veggies you may have on hand. Serve with your favorite hot sauce or extra fresh herbs.

Teriyaki Chicken Skillet Casserole with Broccoli Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco

Whip up this quick and easy teriyaki chicken casserole in just one skillet—it’s the perfect go-to recipe for hectic weeknights that’s sure to satisfy a crowd. It’s ideal for making use of any leftover chicken and rice you have on hand. If you’re short on leftovers, a rotisserie chicken paired with a package of microwaveable brown rice is a good substitute.

Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce

These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.

Chicken Fajita Quesadillas

Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Addelyn Evans, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco

These 5-ingredient quesadillas take just 10 minutes to make. Using pre-sliced onions and peppers plus a taco seasoning blend helps keep the ingredient list (and prep time) short. If you like a little heat, use pepper Jack cheese in the filling.

One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers

Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.

Skillet Sour Cream & Onion Chicken

Rachel Marek

This one-skillet dinner combines quick-cooking chicken cutlets with a creamy sauce of sliced onion and sour cream flavored with sherry. Fresh basil brightens up the dish.

Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.

Scrambled Eggs with Spinach, Feta & Pita Are the Best Way to Start Your Day

Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco

This quick all-in-one breakfast is fluffy, light and easy to pull together. The pita softens in the veggie mix, blending in with the rest of the ingredients while still holding onto some texture. Letting the eggs set for a few seconds before stirring them into the pita ensures it doesn’t immediately soak up the eggs and become soggy.

Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Red Peppers, Chicken & Spinach

Jason Donnelly

Whirring up roasted red peppers with olive oil and garlic makes a tangy sauce that's a nice alternative to classic pizza sauce. Don't have a large cast-iron skillet? Don't fret. We tested this recipe on a pizza stone and baking sheet as well. As long as you preheat whichever one you use, the crust will come out crispy every time.

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.

Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus

The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.

Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado

Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.

Read the original article on Eating Well.