18 Easy High-Protein Side Dish Recipes

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Add a nutritious boost to your meal with these delicious high-protein side dishes. Each serving offers at least 7 grams of protein that can help support healthy digestion, muscle recovery and bone strength. Plus, these flavorful recipes take just 20 minutes or less to make to help save you time and stress in the kitchen. Try our Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans and Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad Recipe for an easy, satisfying and nourishing side to go with any entrée.



Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Garlic & Shallots

Jen Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Garlic, bacon and shallots are all you need to add intense flavor to Brussels Sprouts in this 5-ingredient recipe. To trim Brussels sprouts, simply cut off the stem end and halve. If they're large, you can quarter them, just making sure the Brussels sprouts are cut into uniform pieces so that they'll cook evenly. If you don't want to discard the leftover bacon drippings, carefully transfer to a heatproof container, cool, and store in the fridge. You can use it as a replacement for any other cooking oil or fat.

View Recipe

Cucumber-Yogurt Salad

A refreshing accompaniment to a main course of meat or fish, this cucumber-yogurt salad also makes a tasty filling for pita bread. If the cucumbers are grated instead of chopped, this mixture can be served as a dip.

View Recipe

Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Broccolini takes on a smoky char from the cast-iron pan before it's combined with white beans and aromatics in this savory side dish. A vibrant parsley and hazelnut sauce finishes the dish with a bright and nutty flavor.

View Recipe

Fiber-Packed Spicy White Bean & Spinach Salad

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

In this light and refreshing salad, we season white beans with ras el hanout, a Moroccan spice blend which features cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, ginger, cardamom and ground black and red pepper. If you prefer a creamier texture, gently mash some of the beans as you stir everything together. The bean salad is served on a bed of lightly dressed spinach that pairs well with the beans, but also grilled chicken or steak kebabs on another night.

View Recipe

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Photographer: Stacy K. Allen; Prop stylist: Julia Bayless; Food stylist: Ana Kelley

Sweet cherries complement the tart goat cheese in this easy shaved Brussels sprouts salad. Pistachios add an extra layer of crunch. A sharp chef's knife works well to slice the Brussels sprouts thinly. A microplane grater is best for finely shredding the goat cheese.

View Recipe

4-Bean Salad with Herbed Tahini Dressing

Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This vibrant twist on the classic salad uses fresh green beans and nutty, earthy tahini plus a ton of herbs that you can use based on your preference. Tahini can get bitter, but we balance that with a bit of honey. We liked the combination of parsley, tarragon and dill for the herbs.

View Recipe

Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar

The kids participating in the California Farm to School Network who inspired this salad knew that they could make kale more tender and appealing to fellow students by massaging it first to break down tough cells in the plant. You probably won't find crumbled Cheddar at your market, but all you have to do is buy the cheese as a brick and then slice before breaking it into little chunks.

View Recipe

Caprese Pasta Salad

Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

View Recipe

Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This salad combines the flavors of a Caesar salad with tender green lacinato kale and the crunch of raw, shaved Brussels sprouts. The brown-butter breadcrumbs add additional crunch and a nutty, toasted flavor. Serve with grilled chicken for an added boost of protein.

View Recipe

Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This is a caprese salad like you've never had before! Chimichurri with lime zest and juice, capers, serrano and tarragon adds new flavors to the classic ingredients of ripe tomatoes, basil and creamy mozzarella. Ripe green tomatoes offer a striking green hue, but any fresh ripe tomato will work well.

View Recipe

Strawberry Spinach Salad with Avocado & Walnuts

Serve this summery strawberry spinach salad alongside soup or a half sandwich, or top with grilled chicken or roasted salmon for a complete and easy healthy meal.

View Recipe

Blue Cheese Broccoli Salad

Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly

Creamy blue cheese dressing coats fresh, crunchy broccoli in this easy side salad. Dried apricots add pops of sweetness and color, while crispy bits of bacon provide a salty bite. This recipe is easily doubled to serve a crowd.

View Recipe

Super-Green Edamame Salad

Avocado, fresh chives and spinach are blended right into the creamy, bright-green dressing in this healthy edamame salad recipe. Pink beans are popular in the Caribbean, but you can substitute pinto beans or light red kidney beans if you can't find them.

View Recipe

Easy Creamed Spinach

Jacob Fox

This creamed spinach with cream cheese and Parmesan is reminiscent of the crowd-pleaser you'd get at an old-school steakhouse but saves you about 70 calories, 8 grams of saturated fat and up to 1,000 milligrams sodium over restaurant versions.

View Recipe

Cheesy Broccoli

Eric Wolfinger

Broccoli smothered in a Cheddar sauce makes an ideal baked potato topping, but we couldn't stop eating it as a side all on its own—so by all means.

View Recipe

Parmesan White Beans

Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Stash mirepoix blend—a basic building-block combo of chopped carrots, celery and onion—in your freezer and save some serious prep time on this simple bean side dish.

View Recipe

Zucchini Noodle "Pasta" Salad

This healthy zucchini noodle salad has all the flavors you love in a classic pasta salad but we've swapped in zoodles for wheat pasta, which makes the salad lighter, lower in carbs and gluten-free. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish for a light and healthy summer dinner.

View Recipe

Cheesy Pull-Apart Broccoli with Cheddar

Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Cheddar and broccoli are a classic combination—and, here, we pair those flavors for one impressive side or appetizer that will have everyone reaching in for more. Garlic and mustard help amplify the deliciousness.

View Recipe

Read the original article on Eating Well.