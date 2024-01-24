18 Designer-Approved Colors That Go With Navy Blue



There's a reason why blue is one of the most popular paint colors in our homes: It's endlessly versatile, soothing, and simply pretty to look at. A number of different colors pair well with the hue, making it a failproof way to inject some personality into your home while actually increasing your property value. Naturally, some blue paint colors are more popular than others, and one of our go-tos for interior spaces is navy. Because there are so many different colors that go with navy blue, it really gives you flexibility and allows you to be creative.

Because navy is such a deep color, it can seem a bit difficult at first to work with. After all, you don't want to make your room look too dark and claustrophobic or accidentally force a nautical theme by adding pops of red and white if you're not about that lifestyle. However, dark paint colors like navy blue can actually make a small space look bigger. You can even pair it with red and white without looking like you're getting ready to set sail—it's all about choosing the right shades of those colors. That's where these designer examples of colors that go with navy blue come in.

You've probably been told your whole life not to mix black clothes with navy ones, and while we have our own personal opinions on that statement, it couldn't be further from the truth when it comes to interior design. Navy and black, navy and hot pink, navy and turquoise—we promise that all of these colors go with navy blue, along with some other unexpected ones. Don't believe us? Keep reading for visual proof of the many colors that go with navy blue beautifully.

Dark Brown

You can double up on dark colors in a room if it's swimming in sunlight and you have a light-colored ceiling, as architect Eric Olsen did in this kitchen. The navy tiles of the island and backsplash pair with the dark brown wood to create a wonderfully moody vibe. The softer tones of the natural wood ceiling and floors keep it from feeling crowded the way so many darker rooms do.

Karyn Millet

Gold

Shimmering gold pops so beautifully against navy blue, it's hard to resist pairing them. Kari McIntosh painted the cabinets of this butler pantry in Baritone by C2 Paint and covered the walls in an custom color matched Abnormals Anonymous wallpaper, then countered the darkness with metallic accessories and decor, brightening up the room and giving it a warmer, richer feeling.

John Merkl

Violet

The shades of blue—including navy—of the tablecloth in the dining room of Anne Hepfer's Toronto home look perfectly gorgeous on their own, but it's the violet upholstery that really makes this space pop. There's just something whimsical about the color pairing that brings a sense of playfulness to the sophisticated space.

Paul Raeside

Burnt Orange

The complementary color to blue is orange, so the burnt orange touches in the upholstery and artwork make this dining room of an Atlanta home designed by Melanie Turner feel complete. She used inky Farrow & Ball Stiffkey Blue for the walls; the curtains are a plush Kravet velvet.

Mali Azima

Pale Blue

Nothing says ultra-soothing like double the blue. Rather than use navy as the main color in the primary bath of this traditional New Jersey home, designer Alexandra Angle chose a pale shade for the walls and ceiling (Farrow & Ball Skylight No. 205), adding in pops of darker navy via the textiles and Penhaglion tub, which is painted in Benjamin Moore Hale Navy. It's a sophisticated coastal vibe.

Lucas Allen

Sage Green

The pop of red coming from this walk-in closet turned reading nook by Alicia Hassen of Brooklinteriors is really eye-catching, and the cool tones of sage green and navy blue make the transition into the space all the more dramatic. As you can see, incorporating multiple cooler hues into your home helps the warm ones sing.

Sean Litchfield

Sienna

While the light wood in this home bar by Emma Beryl separates the navy tiled backsplash and the sienna wall, there's no denying that the two colors look absolutely stunning together. The sienna has just enough orange in it to stand out really well against the blue, and the contrast in this nook makes the entire alcove look special.

KEVIN J. MIYAZAKI

Light Gray

When decorating with a cool neutral like gray, accessorize with a similarly cool-toned color like navy blue. In this room designed by Anne Hepfer, the sudden burst of blue from the mirror and butterflies enlivens the otherwise monochromatic space. It looks almost as if color suddenly showed in a black-and-white film.

Paul Raeside

Light Oak

Wanting a Scandi-inspired kitchen but with a little something extra? Fill in the backsplash with navy tiles, as Workshop/APD did in this poolhouse kitchen and "wet bar" on Long Island. The light wood looks so clean against the dark navy walls.

Donna Dotan

White

It's a classic pairing that everyone knows and loves—white and navy is one of those color combinations that we just keep coming back to. The stark white and moody blue look so great together, especially in this kitchen where the blue adds depth to the island.

Janis Nicolay

Copper

Don't leave your appliances and utensils out of the fun—the team at Threshold Interiors used copper pots, pans, and knobs to accent this navy blue oven, ensuring that even the smallest of details pair well together. The oven being the only pop of color in this otherwise all-white kitchen is such a moment too.

James R. Salomon

Coral and Florals

Isabel Ladd brought coolness to the warm, floral owners' suite of our 2023 Whole Home with the addition of a navy blue armchair. Set next to the coral fireplace screen, the chair adds dimension to the room and makes it a more interesting space, showing that two unexpected colors or patterns actually look beautiful together.

KEVIN J. MIYAZAKI

Bright Green

Michelle Nussbaumer created this Art Deco–style cocktail bar for our 2019 Kitchen of the year. The pattern-filled space by could very well have felt overbearing, but her skillful use of color brings it back down to earth. The navy mylar wallpaper (inspired by a French mural depicting The Jungle Book) lays a rich backdrop for the rest of the room, particularly the vibrant barstools and plants that stand out so dramatically against the dark wall.

Douglas Friedman

Bubblegum Pink

Two colors you may not expect to look good together are navy blue and bubblegum pink, but architect Eric Olsen could see the vision. The pop of bubblegum in the throw blanket keeps the dark colors of the built-ins, bed, bedding, and wallpaper from feeling too dark.

Karyn Millet

Cream

Naturally, you can't go wrong when you pair a cream-colored sofa and accents with navy blue walls. Designer Jeff Lincoln took the effect even further in this West Palm Beach home by mounting plaster sconces on navy wallpaper with a subtle cream stripe. His inclusion of an oversized, gilt-framed mirror adds puts a sophisticated twist on what you might think of as beachy decor.

Jonny Valiant

Turquoise

Depending on the style of your home, turquoise and navy can easily give off a coastal vibe. However, designer Kelley Proxmire's rows of navy and turquoise books set against this dark wooden wall looks more preppy traditional. The blues make the built-in pop out, demanding our attention where it might otherwise blend in.

Angie Seckinger

Black

Set a moody vibe with black accents against navy walls. In this loungey entertainment room by designer Tina Ramchandani, she put the fashion faux-pas to work and used a light-colored sectional sofa to lighten things up. The ombré walls are painted in Farrow & Ball Stiffkey Blue and Railings.

Jacob Snavely

Bright Red

Sometimes the nautical theme simply works. On this covered porch by Suzanne Kasler, the vibrant burst of red pillows against the navy-and-white-striped cushions nails the beachy vibe. One look at this space, and you know you're going to come in with sand in your hair.

Francesco Lagnese

