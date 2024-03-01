18 Completely Unsettling Photos That Made The Hair On The Back Of My Neck Stand Straight Up

I think I need a second set of eyes for some photos I just saw, because I'm having trouble believing they're real. Here are 19 pictures from r/weird that made my head spin:

1."Haven't seen this before."

Person in platform shoes with a small cage containing a rat attached to the heel, text "ONLY IN NEW YORK" at top
2."This birthday card my daughter made for me."

A sketchbook open to a page with hand-drawn doodles of various cartoonish faces and animals
3."Found this at the public restroom. Might give them a call later."

Sticker on a surface with text promoting a local farting contest and a phone number for contact
4."What am I witnessing?"

Summarized text: Person shares a letter from their father in prison, claiming a new way to make energy, asking for insights
5."I found this in the woods. What do you think is inside? I was nervous to open it."

A geocache container is attached to a tree trunk in a wooded area
6."This strange allergy."

Article headline about a 25-year-old woman allergic to water, discussing her experience with scalp bleeding after showers
7."Rich people are weird."

Two images side by side, showing a plated chicken dish before and after being cut, served in an upscale dining setting
8."Finger found at my local Walmart."

Leaf on a textured, worn yellow surface
9."Found this while walking today. Guess I'm gonna die soon."

Silver pendant with intricate design of a figure playing a harp, held in a person's hand
10."There is an internet rumor that this brand of perfume attracts wolf spiders, and a wolf spider showed up in my house today for the first time ever."

Person holding a bottle of hair oil spray with a spider on the wall in the background
11."Jailbreak or trash?"

Discarded plastic bags and trash entangled in barren shrubbery with snow patches on ground
12."This item on FB Marketplace."

Taxidermy deer with hunting gear advertised for sale online, price listed, with option to message seller
13."That isn't my last name."

Receipt with a handwritten note saying "Alex dead" under the name section
14."I opened the curtains in my hotel to a pretty strange sight this morning..."

Multiple people are seen through a square window, appearing to be in a line, with a bed visible in the lower window
15."Squirrel tails are uncomfortably thin."

Squirrel standing upright with paws spread on a window, with foliage and a road in the background
16."DoorDash driver texted me this way after drop off."

Text messages show a conversation about a food order and a nonsensical response
17."He is missing the other half of his body."

A large Donald Trump figure on a unicycle, in front of a vehicle with text and a mannequin
18.And finally, "Time to delete Bumble."

Person jumping, mid-air, obscured face, scenic snowy lakeside background, casual attire
