18 Best Leap Day Sales You Can Still Buy This Weekend



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Anything’s an excuse for a sale these days. Don’t you love it? Used to be, we just had Black Friday. There was one day a year when all sorts of consumer products—like TVs, tech, and kitchen appliances—went on discount. Then there came seasonal style sales, but then things got out of control. The only industry that had adopted year-round sales were mattress and furniture sellers who were always Going Out Of Business.

Nowadays? Well, there’s a sale for everything. This week, it’s Leap Day. Exciting…

To be fair, it kind of makes sense in my mind to have weird travel sales for Leap Day. It’s an extra day, so you should treat yourself to a trip or a staycation. The line of thinking there is normal. But with this stuff? I’ve got no clue.

The Best Leap Day Sales That Are Still Happening

AirPods Pro

Shop Now AirPods Pro amazon.com $199.00

AirPods Max

Shop Now AirPods Max amazon.com $479.99

2023 MacBook Pro

Shop Now 2023 MacBook Pro amazon.com $1599.00

Gen5detect

Shop Now Gen5detect amazon.com $693.00

V11 Plus

Shop Now V11 Plus amazon.com $469.99

The Frame, 55-Inch

Shop Now The Frame, 55-Inch amazon.com $997.99

Cloudmonster

Shop Now Cloudmonster nordstrom.com $127.49

Insulated Eisenhower Jacket

Shop Now Insulated Eisenhower Jacket amazon.com $48.99

Sabre Insulated Ski Jacket

Shop Now Sabre Insulated Ski Jacket rei.com $679.93

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket - Men's

Shop Now Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket - Men's rei.com $266.83

Atom Insulated Hoodie

Shop Now Atom Insulated Hoodie rei.com $179.83

Royal White Sturgeon Caviar

29% Off Sitewide

Shop Now Royal White Sturgeon Caviar thecaviarco.com $134.90

Chuck 70

Code: LEAPDAY

Shop Now Chuck 70 converse.com $34.98

Waxed Canvas Commuter Tote

Shop Now Waxed Canvas Commuter Tote tecovas.com $219.00

Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket

Shop Now Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket huckberry.com $261.00

Cowboy Cut

Free Shipping Code: LEAPDAY

Shop Now Cowboy Cut wrangler.com $39.97

Classic Mattress

Shop Now Classic Mattress saatva.com $1696.00

RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress

Shop Now RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress purple.com $2599.00

There’s sales classic sneakers like Chuck Taylors and absolutely of-the-moment training shoes like On runners. There’s mattresses, of course. But then there’s an aimless assortment of vacuums, Arc’teryx jackets, waxed bags, waxed jackets, and (strangest of all) caviar. I don’t really know what to tell you. It’s like an internet yard sale. Get in on the best Leap Day deals this weekend and find some weird shit to buy.



