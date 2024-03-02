18 Best Leap Day Sales You Can Still Buy This Weekend

Anything’s an excuse for a sale these days. Don’t you love it? Used to be, we just had Black Friday. There was one day a year when all sorts of consumer products—like TVs, tech, and kitchen appliances—went on discount. Then there came seasonal style sales, but then things got out of control. The only industry that had adopted year-round sales were mattress and furniture sellers who were always Going Out Of Business.

Nowadays? Well, there’s a sale for everything. This week, it’s Leap Day. Exciting…

To be fair, it kind of makes sense in my mind to have weird travel sales for Leap Day. It’s an extra day, so you should treat yourself to a trip or a staycation. The line of thinking there is normal. But with this stuff? I’ve got no clue.

The Best Leap Day Sales That Are Still Happening

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro
amazon.com
$199.00

AirPods Pro

amazon.com

$199.00

AirPods Max

AirPods Max
amazon.com
$479.99

AirPods Max

amazon.com

$479.99

2023 MacBook Pro

2023 MacBook Pro
amazon.com
$1599.00

2023 MacBook Pro

amazon.com

$1599.00

Gen5detect

Gen5detect
amazon.com
$693.00

Gen5detect

amazon.com

$693.00

V11 Plus

V11 Plus
amazon.com
$469.99

V11 Plus

amazon.com

$469.99

The Frame, 55-Inch

The Frame, 55-Inch
amazon.com
$997.99

The Frame, 55-Inch

amazon.com

$997.99

Cloudmonster

Cloudmonster
nordstrom.com
$127.49

Cloudmonster

nordstrom.com

$127.49

Insulated Eisenhower Jacket

Insulated Eisenhower Jacket
amazon.com
$48.99

Insulated Eisenhower Jacket

amazon.com

$48.99

Sabre Insulated Ski Jacket

Sabre Insulated Ski Jacket
rei.com
$679.93

Sabre Insulated Ski Jacket

rei.com

$679.93

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket - Men's

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket - Men's
rei.com
$266.83

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket - Men's

rei.com

$266.83

Atom Insulated Hoodie

Atom Insulated Hoodie
rei.com
$179.83

Atom Insulated Hoodie

rei.com

$179.83

Royal White Sturgeon Caviar

29% Off Sitewide

Royal White Sturgeon Caviar
29% Off Sitewide
thecaviarco.com
$134.90

Chuck 70

Code: LEAPDAY

Chuck 70
Code: LEAPDAY
converse.com
$34.98

Waxed Canvas Commuter Tote

Waxed Canvas Commuter Tote
tecovas.com
$219.00

Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket

Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
huckberry.com
$261.00

Cowboy Cut

Free Shipping Code: LEAPDAY

Cowboy Cut
Free Shipping Code: LEAPDAY
wrangler.com
$39.97

Classic Mattress

Classic Mattress
saatva.com
$1696.00

Classic Mattress

saatva.com

$1696.00

RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress

RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress
purple.com
$2599.00

RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress

purple.com

$2599.00

There’s sales classic sneakers like Chuck Taylors and absolutely of-the-moment training shoes like On runners. There’s mattresses, of course. But then there’s an aimless assortment of vacuums, Arc’teryx jackets, waxed bags, waxed jackets, and (strangest of all) caviar. I don’t really know what to tell you. It’s like an internet yard sale. Get in on the best Leap Day deals this weekend and find some weird shit to buy.

