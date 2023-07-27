18 Befuddling Photos That Made Me Look Once, Twice, Three Times Before I Finally Realized What Was Happening

I consider myself to be a pretty quick-witted individual.

But it still took me a solid 20 seconds to understand each of these wild screenshots from r/HolUp. I wonder how long it'll take you...

1.The sustainability argument:

&#x002014;u/korlam
u/korlam / Via reddit.com

2.The boyfriend-in-law:

&#x002014;u/PDFfile69
u/PDFfile69 / Via reddit.com

3.The courtroom exchange:

&#x002014;u/Unkie_Al
u/Unkie_Al / Via reddit.com

4.The "work" gloves:

&#x002014;u/Fritz_Water_Bottle
u/Fritz_Water_Bottle / Via reddit.com

5.The Incredibles:

&#x002014;u/Previous_Reporter_63
u/Previous_Reporter_63 / Via reddit.com

6.The secret:

&#x002014;u/PigeonAtDeliAirport
u/PigeonAtDeliAirport / Via reddit.com

7.The thirst trap:

&#x002014;u/the89delta
u/the89delta / Via reddit.com

8.The priest:

&#x002014;u/4BDUL4Z1Z
u/4BDUL4Z1Z / Via reddit.com

9.The cross:

&#x002014;u/Unfair_Woodpecker_90
u/Unfair_Woodpecker_90 / Via reddit.com

10.The sandwich:

&#x002014;u/YukiHase
u/YukiHase / Via reddit.com

11.The exam:

&#x002014;u/SomberRoger40
u/SomberRoger40 / Via u/SomberRoger40

12.The siblings:

&#x002014;u/whyamihere999
u/whyamihere999 / Via reddit.com

13.The thermometer:

&#x002014;u/Feeling_Guidance_154
u/Feeling_Guidance_154 / Via reddit.com

14.The eye test:

&#x002014;u/Psycho3333
u/Psycho3333 / Via reddit.com

15.The Tarzan truth:

&#x002014;u/HDTokyo
u/HDTokyo / Via reddit.com

16.The hitman:

&#x002014;u/MCgamingMC
u/MCgamingMC / Via reddit.com

17.The friend:

&#x002014;u/casperfk
u/casperfk / Via reddit.com

18.And finally, the vampire:

&#x002014;u/jackbr97
u/jackbr97 / Via reddit.com