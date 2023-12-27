18 Bedroom Paint Colors That Will Turn Your Space Into a Haven

If you're in need of a little paint inspiration for your bedroom, these beautiful colors provide just the thing.

Bethany Nauert | Designed by Amy Peltier

If there's any room in the house where you should devote your energy to making a perfect space, it's your bedroom. It is your sanctuary, an oasis of rest and relaxation after a long and busy day. The bedroom paint colors you choose will have an immediate effect on the ambiance of the room and will dictate the rest of the accents you decorate with—from your bedding to your rug and everything in between.

Certain colors can make your bedroom feel cozy and warm, while others will create a bright and airy look. Discover a new paint color with these beautiful ideas that will inspire you to create the haven your bedroom should be.

Related: 20 Small Bedroom Ideas With Big Impact

Soft Green

Margaret Rajic / Designed by Kelsey Haywood

Cover your walls in a soft, soothing green hue like Farrow and Ball's Green Smoke. "This color transforms throughout the day and is that perfect mix of cozy and calm," says Kelsey Haywood, owner and principal designer of Haywoodmade Interiors.

Calming Light Blue

Margaret Rajic / Designed by Kelsey Haywood

Whether for your main bedroom or your guest room, this color is sure to promote a sense of calm to entice a good night's sleep. This room features "a calming blue wall color that we layered in beachy, airy elements to create a guest room oasis," says Haywood.

Deep Green

Margaret Rajic / Designed by Kelsey Haywood

Make a statement with deep green—and if you don't want to go bold on all the walls, try saturating just one wall instead. "Our clients had this existing accent wall and bedroom furniture that we were excited to design around," says Haywood. "We are all about saturated colors in bedrooms that promote relaxation and rest."

Related: 11 Easy Ways to Make Your Bedroom Extra Cozy

Blush Pink

Margaret Rajic / Designed by Kelsey Haywood

Perfect for a child's space—and an adult's space as well—Haywood used Farrow and Ball's Pink and Ground in this bedroom. The paint color is the "perfect mix of sweet and sophisticated to evolve through the years as this little girl grows," she says.

Deep Blue-Gray

Margaret Rajic / Designed by Kelsey Haywood

For more design interest, try accenting your walls with a dramatic color that wraps around the room, like Farrow and Ball's Inchyra Blue—which the company describes as an aged blue-gray. "In the shadows, it's almost black, and in natural light, it is a rich sherpa blue," Haywood says.

Neutral Blue

Rebecca McAlpin / Designed by Michelle Gage Interior Design

A neutral blue, like Benjamin Moore's Newbury Port Blue, creates a relaxing and calming ambiance in this guest room designed by Michelle Gage, owner and principal designer of Michelle Gage Interior Design.

Classic White

Andew Bui / Designed by Amy Peltier

Bright, light, and airy, designer Amy Peltier, owner and principal designer of Peltier Interiors, used Benjamin Moore's Chantilly Lace in this bedroom that features statement wall paneling behind the bed.

Icy Blue

Rebecca McAlpin / Designed by Michelle Gage Interior Design

Here, the "clients wanted to feel like they were sleeping on sophisticated clouds," says Gage, who went with Benjamin Moore's Polar Sky for this main bedroom.

Creamy Off-White

Marisa Vitale / Designed by Amy Peltier

Clean and classic, Benjamin Moore's White Dove is popular for a reason—it is a great, soft off-white that works in a wide array of light conditions. Here, it provides a bright base for pops of soft color in this bedroom designed by Peltier.

Hunter Green

Rebecca McAlpin / Designed by Michelle Gage Interior Design

A choice like deep green provides the perfect backdrop for a bedroom with strong accents. This color, Hunter Green by Benjamin Moore, was "chosen for a guest room, where the client wanted something bold to pair well with a chartreuse velvet comforter," says Gage.

Related: 14 Guest Room Ideas That'll Make Their Stay More Comfortable

Bright Blue

Rebecca McAplin / Designed by Michelle Gage Interior Design

Perfectly complementing the ceiling wallpaper, Gage went with Benjamin Moore's Santa Monica Blue for this bedroom. The color was "chosen for a cool teen girl’s room to work with the wallpaper on the ceiling," Gage says. "We wanted the space to feel fun and not too feminine."

Iconic Gray

Bethany Nauert / Designed by Amy Peltier

Benjamin Moore's Revere Pewter is an iconic gray that straddles the line between cool and warm tones. In this room, it serves as a cooler base for the pale blue headboard, taupe-accented pillows, and light green table lamp.

Dusty Blue

Rebecca McAlpin / Designed by Michelle Gage Interior Design

In this room, Gage needed to find a color that would work with the ceiling wallpaper without detracting from it. She went with Benjamin Moore's Colorado Grey, which grounds the space beautifully with the gold starry ceiling.

Related: How to Pick a Paint Color the Right Way

Subtle Blue-Gray

Bethany Nauert / Designed by Amy Peltier

If you love blue but don't want to commit to a strong shade, choose a blueish-gray like Benjamin Moore's Little Falls, shown in this serene bedroom. Then, add stronger blue accents, like a patterned rug and framed artwork, to bring out the tones in the paint.

Related: 8 Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

Dark Navy Blue

Astri Wee / Designed by Amy Peltier

A bold choice for a bedroom, Peltier color-drenched this room in Sherwin-Williams's Sea Serpent. The deep color is balanced by the light-colored four-poster bed frame and patterned bedside lamp.

Related: Color Drenching Is the Latest Must-Try Paint Trend, According to Interior Designers

Cool Gray

Bethany Nauert / Designed by Amy Peltier

Featuring cool blue undertones, Peltier chose Benjamin Moore's Wickham Gray for this bedroom, which features a neutral palette. This cool gray serves as the perfect base to layer with other neutral elements.

Related: These 10 Neutral Paint Colors Are Interior Designer-Approved—Shop Them Now

Rainforest Green

Nicole Lanteri Design

Bring the outside in with this paint color inspired by nature and turn your bedroom into a retreat. “We really wanted to bring both the calm and vibrant sense of nature into this bedroom and lean into the treehouse feel," says Nicole Lanteri, owner and principal designer of Nicole Lanteri Design. "Benjamin Moore’s Dragonfly paint was the perfect solution! It captures an old world feeling and connects to the rest of the house while evoking comfort and luxury."

Calming Gray

Peltier Interiors

Cool and tranquil but not as stark as bright white, Benjamin Moore's Calm is, quite literally, calm. A solid neutral base in this bedroom designed by Peltier is accented with pops of metallics, mirrors, and darker grays and blues.

Related: 7 Ideas for Decorating With Mirrors That Will Instantly Transform Your Space

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.