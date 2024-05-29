1786 log cabin estate listed for $3.9 million in Fox Chapel

May 29—An original log cabin from the 1700s is still going strong as the oldest residence in Fox Chapel.

And now it's for sale.

Originally known as Summer Seat, the cabin was bought from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1786 for just under three British pounds.

The log cabin portion remains today as the main entrance of the lush estate located at 9 Trillium Lane, listed for $3.9 million.

From humble beginnings, the residence has been remodeled and expanded to reveal an expansive luxury pioneer-influenced residence with more than 7,000 square feet of living space.

It's a blend of historic rustic elements and contemporary modern amenities, according to listing agent Linda Dibucci of Piatt Sotheby's International Realty.

"This 18th-century residence offers a unique blend of charm and heritage. Your chance to own a piece of local history awaits," DiBucci said. "The original home is believed to be the first home in Fox Chapel."

Tucked away on almost four acres, the property is surrounded by more than 50 acres of protected land thanks to a land trust and conservation land agreements that limit the uses of the land.

The stones used throughout the estate were hand-picked from local farms.

Original logs, beams and 80 percent of the hardwood floors and recovered wood from other farmhouses in Western Pennsylvania were used in restoration.

More than 100 windows are period-specific and there are eight original fireplaces in the main house.

During Prohibition, the secluded residence served as a speakeasy and the basement still features an original section of steel vault door and bar.

"If only these walls could talk," DiBucci said.

Peter Benson was the original owner of Summer Seat, remote and surrounded at the time by plentiful game, Native Americans and farmland.

The current owners bought the home in 1992 for $1.5 million (according to online real estate records) and are selling because they're relocating.

There's a security gate, five-car garage, a stone spring house, outdoor children's playhouse, library, breakfast room, a study and multiple outbuildings on the grounds, including a cedar and stone barn.

Multiple patios and gardens are dotted throughout the property and showcase more than 80 types of species of flowers, trees and ferns.

