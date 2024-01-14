17 Wedding Trends You'll See Everywhere in 2024, According to Experts

From bridal outfit changes to hiring wedding content creators, these are the trends experts say will reign in 2024.

We’ve got big news for 2024 couples—this is going to be a good wedding year. Celebrations this year are all about creating the most incredible, memorable weekend with intimate, relaxed gatherings, once-in-a-lifetime after-parties, and food that’s worthy of the trendiest Michelin-starred restaurant. Want to serve oysters in a canoe? Do it. Happy to let your bridesmaids hang out in the front row during the ceremony? Let them save their feet for the dance floor. This is a year when anything goes.

Ready to join in on the fun? Here are 18 wedding trends that planners, event experts, and caterers have on their radar for their clients this year.



Intimate, Low-Key Weddings

KT Crabb

"2024 will bring events that are less over-the-top spectacles and more intimate, friendly, and accessible, where the feeling is warmth and communality, and not how big the floral arrangements are," says wedding planner Arney Walker. She’s already seeing the evolution towards these more laid-back affairs, even with her luxury clients.



The Seated and Relaxed Bridal Party

Perry Vaile Photography

The bridal party continues to evolve, landing somewhere between no bridal party and a bridal party without traditional responsibilities. "There’s a shift in how brides spend the wedding day with their favorite ladies, and it’s all about the guest experience," says Emily Coyne, CWEP and founder of Emily Coyne Events. "More and more, ladies are relaxing in the bridal suite, selecting their own dresses, and sitting during the ceremony."



Oysters as an Experience

Laura Gordon

Oysters are still a huge trend in the food scene, and 2024 will see them served more at weddings, particularly where they become part of an experience. "These were served beautifully inside a wooden canoe,” says Susan Lacz, owner of Ridgewells Catering and Events. Just make sure you happen to have a napkin nearby—especially if you’re in a wedding dress!



More Outfit Changes

Redfield Photography

"Brides love to escape their wedding gown in favor of an eye-catching second look. But how about a third? We’re seeing brides take on a second outfit change, often during key transition times, such as after cocktail hour and before the after party," says Coyne. This is the time to break out your dramatic sequined caftan that comes before the late-night mini.



Modern Heirlooms on the Registry

Bryan Gardner

With more people embracing beautiful vintage and heirloom pieces that dress up a Friday night dinner or a holiday brunch, it’s no surprise that registries will start to follow suit. "Instead of opting for simple items for the everyday or ornate pieces for special occasions, we love the idea of registering for pieces that make everyday rituals feel like special occasions," says Shawn Cossette, owner of Beehive Events and Be Just. "Consider handmade pieces from small-scale producers whose housewares align with your values, from quality and longevity to sustainability to form and function."



Emphasis on the Guest

Gui of Weddings by Nato

Forget planning the wedding for the photos. This year, it’s about the guests. "More and more, I'm seeing a trend towards making things easy and fun for wedding guests," says Walker. "I think couples have become less focused on themselves as the center of attention, and want guests to have a special experience." That means involving guests in the entire wedding weekend and bringing them into the fold rather than letting them stand by as a spectator.



Blow-It-Out After Parties

Marina Claire Photography

"In 2024, couples are prioritizing those fun extra layers to their events, with afterparties becoming an equally important part of the celebrations," says Laurie Arons, founder and owner of Laurie Arons. "These late-night parties allow couples to play around with design and themes, and lean into their personalities and bolder aesthetics."



Guest Color Palettes

Lauren Fair

While bridesmaids are getting more leeway with their attire, guests are being asked to consider a dress code. But don’t worry, it doesn’t have to bring back memories of school uniforms. "There are increased requests for couples asking their guests to dress in a specific color palette for the wedding," says Coyne. "An assigned color palette looks fantastic in photos and is a really fun way to tie guest attire into the overall wedding design and aesthetic."



Softer, Neutral Colors

Corbin Gurkin

"Design aesthetics are moving away from edginess and towards embracing curves, following suit with interior design trends," says Chris Neubauer, founder and owner of Yonder Design. "Similarly, couples are favoring industrial minimalism, metallics, and a renaissance of earthy tones—especially shades of brown.” These soft, calming shades are a stunning antidote to color and maximalism (which are also still on trend!).

Non-Boozy Beverages

This Modern Romance

You can order a fancy mocktail or a non-alcoholic espresso martini at your neighborhood bar, so why should you be stuck with a soda water and lime at a wedding? "With more curated guest lists and locations that are unique to the couple, there’s a heightened emphasis on personalized experiences rooted in unparalleled hospitality," says Nancy Parragué Barclay, partner and vice president of client relations at Paula LeDuc Fine Catering & Events. "This will mean more specialized zero-proof beverage offerings as generational preferences shift."



First Impression Save-the-Dates

Christina Holmes

Save-the-dates aren’t always just to save the date. More couples view them as an opportunity to set the stage for their wedding season. "Couples now want to 'wow' their guests with every touchpoint of their event design," says Arons. "We're noticing a more playful treatment of invitation suites from colors to materiality. Couples are getting creative and prioritizing that 'first impression’ save the date and invitations more than ever."



Nods to a Retro Revival

Charla Storey

"I expect to see a revival of many retro wedding trends in 2024," says Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions. "From Super 8 mm film to vintage cakes with lots of heavy piping and icing, couples are leaning into the nostalgic and ethereal feel."

This means more couples are opting for photographers who specialize in film and vintage photography, and they want that grainy cinematography and old home movie look. "Recently, I had a couple hand-tie cans to an old Ford truck as they drove off for their honeymoon—everything old is new again,” says Forbes.



Fiery Culinary Stations

Interactive food stations have been hot for a while, but in 2024 couples will take the temperature up—literally. "There’s a fiery shift taking place in action stations," says Coyne. "Couples are opting for more chef-assisted interaction on the food station front, including freshly grilled tropical fruit, live-toasted s’mores, and fired local cherry flambé."



Cocktail Experiences

Jenny Quicksall

"Incorporating Omakase cocktails into your wedding creates a dazzling drink experience that will surprise and delight," says Carizza Rose, Creative Director at 24 Carrots Catering & Events. "These are perfectly bespoke beverages that elevate cocktail hour." Serving something beyond the standard specialty cocktail adds a curated first impression touch that sets the tone—and appeals to your discerning foodie guests.

A Brunch Alternative

Jana Williams

The post-wedding brunch is almost always an awkward affair. Do you go? Is lounging in your comfy hotel bed a better option? Do you skip and head to a trendier brunch in town? How long do you have to stay?

Couples are getting the memo. This year, they’ll host can’t-miss-it activities before the wedding instead of after. "Think golf tournaments, pickleball, wine tasting, or a casual gathering for guests who come into town early," says Coyne. "For those who do desire a Sunday Funday, we’re seeing much later start times so that guests can relax and sleep in."



Wedding Content Creators

Lorin Kelly Photography

Wedding content creators started to enter the conversation in 2023, and they’re going to continue to make a splash in 2024. These are an additional creative vendor to the classic photographer and videographer, and they are there exclusively to capture your wedding for social. They’ll create a reel that brings the candid moments to life, catching every one of the in-between moments that might not make it to film.

Late Night Bites With a Twist

onelove photography

Everyone has seen the fast food late-night bites, but what about something that references a trip you took or a childhood favorite? "Hot ramen bowls are a cozy way to end the evening or send guests off with a cereal surprise!" says Rose. No one will go into the evening thinking they’ll be warming their hands on a savory bowl of ramen or reliving elementary school mornings with frosted flakes—but you know they’re all going to dig in.



