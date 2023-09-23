This $17 Vintage-Inspired Tumbler Set From the Pioneer Woman Is Said to Be an ‘Inexpensive Way to Elevate Table Setting’



Who doesn’t love jazzing up their kitchen table? Elevating your aesthetic, regardless if it’s for entertaining or not, is always such a fun way to show your home a little extra love. It’s no secret that we’re a major fan of the designs made by Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman), and we just stumbled on our newest obsession. Walmart currently features The Pioneer Woman’s vintage-inspired tumbler set for just $17, and you’ll want to add them to your cart ASAP.

Take your table settings to the next level with The Pioneer Woman’s Amelia Rose Glass Tumblers. This set of four intricately designed tumblers features rose-colored glass that will be the perfect accent to your kitchen table. The Pioneer Woman’s Amelia Rose Glass Tumblers are elegant and easy to clean. (They’re dishwasher safe!) Whether you’re serving a cocktail, iced tea, or a cool cup of water, these tumblers are the perfect addition to your entertaining essentials.

Image Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman via Walmart.

The Pioneer Woman Amelia Rose Glass Tumblers, Set of 4

Price: $17.23

We’re clearly a fan of these designs. But what are shoppers saying about The Pioneer Woman’s Amelia Rose Glass Tumblers? Just read on to find out: “LOVE these cups,” one shopper, who noted these drinking glasses are an “inexpensive way to elevate table setting” wrote in their five-star review.



“I love these drinking glasses! I’m impressed by the design work throughout the cup,” another shopper said. “These glasses are beautiful inside and out. They are made very well and add the perfect touch to any dinnerware,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Take your table setting to the next level with The Pioneer Woman’s Amelia Rose Glass Tumblers.



