17 Types of Chocolate Chefs Always Have in Their Pantry

To solve this problem, entrepreneurs Alex Sandoval and Nicolas DeGiorgis, who met a Rappi, the Latin America-based delivery app, founded Allie AI, which presented onstage during the TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield competition today. Allie brings monitoring and analysis to factory data, delivering a level of visibility that's usually absent in the industrial and manufacturing sector. "It all started during the pandemic," Sandoval told TechCrunch in an email interview.