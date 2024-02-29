17 Suuuuper Unfortunate Mistakes Employees Made At Work This Month

1.Whoever assembled this $11 brisket sandwich:

2.The person who built this in the middle of the sidewalk:

3.The employee who put a SCREW in this pizza:

What???

4.And this person who delivered this $40 order of pizza and breadsticks:

5.All these employees who "insist" on using their own toilet paper roll:

6.The person who was in charge of these 1-tsp measuring spoons that were supposed to be the same size:

7.The employee who labeled these tomatoes:

8.Whoever installed this confusing crosswalk:

9.The person who installed this kitchen sink:

10.The worker who mounted this fire extinguisher:

11.The person who "delivered" this package and uploaded proof:

12.Whoever installed this light and basketball net *right* by each other (aka an accident just waiting to happen):

13.These workers who refinished the floors over this person's strand of hair:

14.The employee who filled these "jelly beans":

15.The employee who handed over this paint color that does NOT, in fact, match the tester (on top):

16.This employee who sent the wrong cable — after two weeks of waiting — to this customer who has an iPhone 15:

17.And finally, whoever placed this sewer cap:

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating and r/onejob