17 Suuuuper Unfortunate Mistakes Employees Made At Work This Month

1.Whoever assembled this $11 brisket sandwich:

Open sandwich with just a few small pieces of chopped meat and sliced pickles on a bun
u/Komac02 / Via reddit.com

2.The person who built this in the middle of the sidewalk:

a stone garden in the middle of the sidewalk
u/cursedartz / Via reddit.com

3.The employee who put a SCREW in this pizza:

Burnt pizza with a screw on top
u/killersloth123 / Via reddit.com

What???

A close-up of the burnt pizza with a drawn circle highlighting the screw
u/killersloth123 / Via reddit.com

4.And this person who delivered this $40 order of pizza and breadsticks:

Pizza with a variety of toppings that's been smushed in an open box
u/FreshlyStarted / Via reddit.com

5.All these employees who "insist" on using their own toilet paper roll:

A bathroom with a bunch of toilet paper rolls
u/SgtSavage1106 / Via reddit.com

6.The person who was in charge of these 1-tsp measuring spoons that were supposed to be the same size:

A hand holding two metal 1 teaspoon measuring spoons, with one visibly larger than the other
u/fiorm / Via reddit.com

7.The employee who labeled these tomatoes:

Tomatoes on sale in a grocery store, with a misplaced sign for broccoli above
u/law_mom / Via reddit.com

8.Whoever installed this confusing crosswalk:

Pedestrian crossing button with instructions "PUSH BUTTON FOR WALK SIGNAL" with the arrow on the sign pointing left in one direction, but the button point right, in the opposite direction
u/chrism5280 / Via reddit.com

9.The person who installed this kitchen sink:

Kitchen sink with a raggedly cut-out area of the counter
u/Mnpiek / Via reddit.com

10.The worker who mounted this fire extinguisher:

Fire extinguisher mounted on a wall next to an alarm box
u/Legitimate-Job-7317 / Via reddit.com

11.The person who "delivered" this package and uploaded proof:

The image shows a doorstep mat with no package in sight, with the text "Proof of delivery" at the top
u/Zealousideal-Sink400 / Via reddit.com

12.Whoever installed this light and basketball net *right* by each other (aka an accident just waiting to happen):

Basketball hoop mounted on a wall with a hanging lamp above, in an outdoor covered area
u/audstereo236 / Via reddit.com

13.These workers who refinished the floors over this person's strand of hair:

A piece of hair on a patterned floor
u/IsThis1okay / Via reddit.com

14.The employee who filled these "jelly beans":

Candy corn in a jar of "jelly beans"
u/too_tall_jones_ / Via reddit.com

15.The employee who handed over this paint color that does NOT, in fact, match the tester (on top):

A wall with two paint swatches: the tester paint color that's significantly darker than the actually paint color on the bottom
u/No-Luck4258 / Via reddit.com

16.This employee who sent the wrong cable — after two weeks of waiting — to this customer who has an iPhone 15:

USB-C cable on a wooden desk, partially coiled, with a lamp base in the background
u/IINightMasterII / Via reddit.com

17.And finally, whoever placed this sewer cap:

A person's hand pointing to a path with the sewer cap that is lined up incorrectly with the sidewalk
u/PanicPotatoe / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating and r/onejob