17 Jarring Photos That Stole What Was Left Of My Innocence
1.This location marker on the Google Maps for North Korea:
2.This ginormous ant queen:
3.This hyperrealistic Harley Quinn figure being put together:
4.This portrait of David and Louise Turpin with their children, who they imprisoned and abused for many years:
5.These preserved baby sharks being sold as souvenirs in the Outer Banks, North Carolina:
6.This discarded beer dildo (I don't wanna know about its prior owner):
7.And these discarded fake boobs:
8.This jarring sign:
9.This communion dress photo on FB Marketplace:
10.This enormous snake on a hill:
11.This new dish rack addition:
12.This life-like Sigourney Weaver dummy made for Alien 3:
13.This not so inspiring quote:
14.This demon dog shrub:
15.This stray doll head:
16.This smiley eye:
17.And finally, this Goliath Birdeater:
