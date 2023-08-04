17 Jarring Photos That Stole What Was Left Of My Innocence

13
BuzzFeed
·1 min read

1.This location marker on the Google Maps for North Korea:

"help me please"
u/u/psychoPiper avataru/psychoPiper / Via reddit.com

2.This ginormous ant queen:

Closeup of an ant queen
u/domiinikk808 avataru/domiinikk808 / Via reddit.com

3.This hyperrealistic Harley Quinn figure being put together:

Closeup of someone making a Harley Quinn figure
u/u/JP070791 avataru/JP070791 / Via reddit.com

4.This portrait of David and Louise Turpin with their children, who they imprisoned and abused for many years:

The Turpin family
ABC / Via reddit.com

5.These preserved baby sharks being sold as souvenirs in the Outer Banks, North Carolina:

Preserved baby sharks in bottles
u/u/KikoTheWonderful avataru/KikoTheWonderful / Via reddit.com

6.This discarded beer dildo (I don't wanna know about its prior owner):

A beer dildo in the dirt
u/u/Snarfalopagus avataru/Snarfalopagus / Via reddit.com

7.And these discarded fake boobs:

Fake boobs on the ground
u/u/JudasPenguin avataru/JudasPenguin / Via reddit.com

8.This jarring sign:

"Hitchhikers may be escaping inmates"
u/u/Next-Freedom-471 avataru/Next-Freedom-471 / Via reddit.com

9.This communion dress photo on FB Marketplace:

A person posing in a white dress with their face disturbingly distorted
u/u/Alison_wonderland-97 avataru/Alison_wonderland-97 / Via reddit.com

10.This enormous snake on a hill:

A giant snake on a hill
u/u/creepthekid_ avataru/creepthekid_ / Via reddit.com

11.This new dish rack addition:

A face on a dish rack
u/u/Alaric_Darconville avataru/Alaric_Darconville / Via reddit.com

12.This life-like Sigourney Weaver dummy made for Alien 3:

A Sigourney Weaver dummy
u/u/M17hr4nd1r avataru/M17hr4nd1r / Via reddit.com

13.This not so inspiring quote:

"'only one day left then it's over'"
u/u/douglashv avataru/douglashv / Via reddit.com

14.This demon dog shrub:

A giant shrub shaped like a dog
u/u/max_keswick avataru/max_keswick / Via reddit.com

15.This stray doll head:

A doll head on the ground
u/u/crunchypapertowel avataru/crunchypapertowel / Via reddit.com

16.This smiley eye:

An eyeball with a smiley face
u/u/Kobi_Baby avataru/Kobi_Baby / Via reddit.com

17.And finally, this Goliath Birdeater:

A hand next to a Goliath Birdeater
u/u/BrockBracken avataru/BrockBracken / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying