17 Signs From This Past Week That Are So Hilarious, They Actually Gave Me A Glimmer Of Hope For 2024

BuzzFeed
·1 min read
6

It's that time again — time to enjoy the funniest signs of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns. Feel free to giggle, chortle, and laugh to your heart's content:

1."My car wash is really funny."

—u/GladTowns

2."Somewhere in Australia apparently."

—u/_FreddieLovesDelilah

3."Please don’t have an emergency at this location."

—u/Glittering_Glass3790

4."They’re out of c*ck."

—u/user92150

5."It qualifies as a sign and it’s damn funny…"

—u/TeachMeImWilling69

6."Beware of Zeb."

—u/lily_morgan_

7."Take that, criminals."

—u/user92150

8."Life will not let you forget your 'high school' days even if you want to."

—u/enragednourishment

9."Save advice."

—u/Odd-Tutor931

10."Sign in washroom at work"

—u/Satellite1970

11."The naked man fears no pickpocket."

—u/SuccessfulAd1200

12."I’ve urned the right!"

—u/Belle_Weather

13."I’d rather not..."

—u/user92150

14."Drunken people."

—u/Mia_Wilson_

15."Is this true?"

—u/tegansmith_

16."A good reason."

—u/just_alessia

17."Mom's authority."

—u/Fantastic-Cow-1617

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

18 Funny Signs That Actually Made Me Forget What A Complete Dumpster Fire 2023 Was

Recommended Stories