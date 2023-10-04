17 Screenshots From Job Applications That Prove Applying For A Job IS A Full-Time Job

These days, applying for a job is just as much work as the job itself. It takes forever to list every detail of your work history (that can be easily viewed on a résumé), and no one likes drudging through a 100-question assessment, but these are unavoidable parts of the dreaded job application process.

Mapodile / Getty Images

The mental hoops you have to jump through to apply makes the whole thing feel less like a job application and more like the SATs...and I forgot to study. Here are 17 screenshots from r/antiwork and r/recruitinghell of employers who put their applicants through trials and tribulations for a simple application:

1. "They died doing what they loved. Working at Wendy's."

2. AN. APPLICATION. FEE?

3. The only logical excuse I can think of for this question to be on an application is if the job is "Bible salesman."

4. This would 100% just be my friends pretending to be old bosses.

5. What kind of cruel riddle is this?

6. The next step of this job application was to have an existential crisis.

7. If it's not an existential crisis question, it's an ethical one.

8. The two things any employer must know before hiring you: your résumé and what's for dinner.

9. Ah yes, the three genders: 🧍‍♂️🧍‍♀️🤿.

10. Over two hours of interviews and a homework assignment.

11. Technically, this one isn't from an actual job application...but it's so painfully accurate that it might as well be.

12. TL;DR.

13. I would genuinely need all remaining 6 minutes and 10 seconds to figure this out.

14. Crypt-no.

15. I'm out of breath reading this.

16. You will NOT be considered for this position unless we can be friends on FarmVille.

17. And finally, the weirdest question ever asked on a job application.

Have you ever had an exhaustingly ridiculous experience while trying to apply for a job? Do you know what the right answer to the elephant question could be? No, seriously...because I have no clue, and it's going to haunt me. Let me know in the comments!