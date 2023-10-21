17 Screenshots Of Dating App Convos That Went From Bad To Worse REAL Fast

1.This compliment:

"You remind me of my pinky toe"
u/DistributionWise2294 / Via reddit.com

2.These Tinder matches that have a very different energy:

"Can I eat your p______ today?"
u/yagirlearth / Via reddit.com

3.This match who believes he can get whoever he wants:

"I usually don't give females like you my time of day"
u/Potential_Lunch1003 / Via reddit.com
"Sorry dude but you're not special"
u/Potential_Lunch1003 / Via reddit.com

4.This "mommy" opener that didn't work:

"I know I feel pretty gross"
u/shork2005 / Via reddit.com

5.This match who didn't ask a question:

"Delightful"
u/Inevitable-Page-6241 / Via reddit.com

6.This person who had the audacity to swipe right to send this message:

"Please like people within your means"
reddit.com

7.And this person who matched TWICE just to say this:

"To remind you that you're still a fatty"
u/Iwassah / Via reddit.com

8.This person who had an awful reply:

"And what did I do to your for that"
u/stoutyboy / Via reddit.com

9.This "funny" date story that's actually not funny at all:

"Oh I'll bite, what's your funniest date story?"
u/AutumnLaughter / Via reddit.com
"As for dates.. haven't been on any."
u/AutumnLaughter / Via reddit.com

10.This convo that started off cute:

"Also with the utmost respect can I blow your back out?"
u/madamevanessa98 / Via reddit.com
"And here we are chatting"
u/madamevanessa98 / Via reddit.com

11.This match who chose to be honest:

"Nah I'm good"
reddit.com

12.This dog owner:

"i don't want to call him mine... feels wrong."
u/treesakul / Via reddit.com

13.This person who has riveting conversation skills:

"Yes"
u/pm221197 / Via reddit.com

14.This car drama:

"It's still dark out"
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
"Im not going to ask you to pick me up"
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
"I feel like that everything I don't want when I'm dating someone"
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
"Im not reading to deep into it"
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
"Not saying, 'Do you use Uber?'"
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
screenshot of a Bumble exchange
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Bumble exchange
u/Just1b4iD13 / Via reddit.com

15.This guy who sounds like a lovely date:

"Why don't you work out?"
u/luniiz01 / Via reddit.com

16.This convo that was messy from the start:

"You matched with...."
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Hinge exchange
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Hinge exchange
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a Hinge exchange
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com
"You are something special for sure. Best of luck"
u/Acerrebrum / Via reddit.com

17.And finally, this dude who had the most fascinating insults:

"I plan on dying alone."
u/IllustratorSea8372 / Via reddit.com

Wow.

H/T: r/Tinder and r/Bumble

