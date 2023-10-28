17 People Who Wrote Most Hilariously, Beautifully Depraved Sentences I've Read This Month

1. NGL, this would be hella confusing:

Imagine you were a vampire nowhere near the Middle East and don’t know who Jesus is but the day after he dies you gotta figure out why lower case t’s started hurting. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) July 2, 2021

Twitter: @TheAndrewNadeau

2.*Stands up and aggressively applauds*

3. I can confidently say that I've never seen this content warning on any other movie:

I can’t stop laughing at the reasoning for Twister’s PG-13 rating pic.twitter.com/SdIZtVuRyH — Blake Wexler 🫵 (@BlakeWexler) June 15, 2020

Twitter: @BlakeWexler

4. This is definitely a brand new sentence, but it's also cute as heck:

Apparently it works like in Field of Dreams. If you hang the flag, the gays will come.And they will steal every fucking one of your dinosaur stickers. — Professor Helena Handbasket, Miskatonic U (@PrettiestFrog) October 5, 2023

Twitter: @PrettiestFrog

5. Apologies to all my friends and relatives, but I will now be saying, "Brother I would not pay an acorn a decade," alllllll the time from now on:

A dollar a year? brother i would not pay an acorn a decade https://t.co/175iSucLCl — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) October 17, 2023

Chesnot / Getty Images Twitter: @vinn_ayy

6.Poetry for the childfree:

7. Yadda yadda 2023 bingo card:

This is the most insane grouping of letters I’ve ever read https://t.co/ow6qu25eZd — luna🌙🎃 (@lavenderobbers) June 16, 2023

Twitter: @lavenderobbers / instagram.com / Angelina Pilarionos / Shutterstock

8.WHAT DOES THIS MEAN:

9.A sage and wise point:

10.I....... what?

11.To be fair, anyone who has ever worked as a receptionist for more than a week would have dark energy:

12.Hmm. Evocative:

13.Feed them!

14. He's out of line, but he's right:

vinegar is crazy man. the wario of water — ● Will Wiesenfeld ● (@BATHSmusic) October 15, 2023

Twitter: @BATHSmusic

15.Ok, I will also be using this in my daily life:

16.Grubhub driver has pizazz:

17. And finally, this masterpiece of a sentence:

I either give too many fucks about something or I don't give any fucksI can't seem to find a middle ground for moderate fuck distribution — Noah Kinsey (@thenoahkinsey) May 19, 2016

Twitter: @thenoahkinsey

