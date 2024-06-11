17 Mystifying Photos That Might Just Prove There's A Higher — Or Lower — Power

According to my good friend Merriam-Webster, pareidolia is "the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern." Whether that meaning is positive or negative is up to the viewer's interpretation. Here are 17 for you to analyze from r/pareidolia:

1."Dead plant I found in my grandmother's backyard."

2."Show me what you got."

3."The most philosophical lemon I’ve ever seen on my tree. Despite getting rotten while still growing, it seems to be teaching me to embrace hardships with a smile. Gotta admit though, I was a bit spooked when I first saw it with an eye and a mouth this morning 😱."

4."Found this on a beach not long ago. Still can't believe it."

5."You guys see him?"

6."Looked across the street to see an Easter Island statue looking back."

7."Does this cloud look high?"

8."Do I have a ghost in my mouth?"

9."Doorbell camera spotted a face in the clouds."

10."The curse of Davy Jones."

11."Happy gravel pile."

12."Aaaaaaaaahh!!!"

13."A sun goddess?"

14.":)."

15."Two bearded men."

16."The garage door is staring at me."

17.And finally, "Weird."