17 Moments Caught On Tape That Look Like Video Game Glitches
Some moments are so wild that we're thankful someone caught it on video. It's like someone captured a glitch in the Matrix.
Here are 21 real-life moments that are as bizarre as they are one in a million:
1.Someone get this forest some oxygen! It's alive!
Intense winds push the forest floor so hard that it gives the illusion that the ground is breathing. Check out the video here:
2.Have you ever witnessed a tree bleed? This cutdown tree needs life support:
Sap can bleed from trees, and if this video is authentic, that's a heck of a lot of sap. Check out the video here:
3.These baseball players look like they could be twins, share the same name, and style, but are somehow not related to each other:
It's a small world, but they are not related — just a remarkable coincidence. Check out the video about their story here:
4.These NBA basketball players run a fastbreak in perfect synchronicity. Keep an eye on the players in white:
It shows you how much practice athletes put into perfecting their movements. Watch the clip here:
5.During a college baseball game, a pitch is thrown and then disappears from play.
If you watch the clip here, you'll see the ball actually went straight into the umpire's shirt pocket:
6.How about these NFL players getting up perfectly in sync:
Check that and other weird NFL moments below:
7.This unplanned, no-look microphone catch by Roman Reigns during a WWE event will make you believe in the Force:
Watch it here:
8.Rapper Flipp Dinero tosses his hat only for it to come back into his hand like a boomerang:
Those are some strong winds, and it's pretty impressive that he caught it on the move. Watch the video here:
9.This cat walking in place looks like our lives are lagging:
Enjoy this video of the cat moonwalking set to "Billy Jean":
10.This bouncing manhole looks like the game of life is glitching out on a random Denver road:
Due to the underground pipes filling with water, the manhole cover keeps popping upward. Check out the full clip below:
11.This umbrella washed its hands of the storm and walked away:
Amazing how the wind picked it up to make it look like it was walking. Waddle on, dear umbrella, waddle on. Check out the clip here:
12.This cloud looks like a UFO in disguise. Look how perfectly straight it is:
Some truly amazing stuff!
Odd square cloud runs into Kamchatka’s volcano field. pic.twitter.com/aNObWv3knR
— Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) June 12, 2014
Twitter: @astro_reid / Via Twitter: @astro_reid