17 Moments Caught On Tape That Look Like Video Game Glitches

Some moments are so wild that we're thankful someone caught it on video. It's like someone captured a glitch in the Matrix.

Warner Bros.

Here are 21 real-life moments that are as bizarre as they are one in a million:

1. Someone get this forest some oxygen! It's alive!

The Weather Network / Via youtube.com

Intense winds push the forest floor so hard that it gives the illusion that the ground is breathing. Check out the video here:

2. Have you ever witnessed a tree bleed? This cutdown tree needs life support:

Sap can bleed from trees, and if this video is authentic, that's a heck of a lot of sap. Check out the video here:

3. These baseball players look like they could be twins, share the same name, and style, but are somehow not related to each other:

Inside Edition / Via youtube.com

It's a small world, but they are not related — just a remarkable coincidence. Check out the video about their story here:

4. These NBA basketball players run a fastbreak in perfect synchronicity. Keep an eye on the players in white:

It shows you how much practice athletes put into perfecting their movements. Watch the clip here:

5. During a college baseball game, a pitch is thrown and then disappears from play.

ESPN/ Victors Valiant / Via youtube.com

If you watch the clip here, you'll see the ball actually went straight into the umpire's shirt pocket:

6. How about these NFL players getting up perfectly in sync:

NFL Network / Via youtube.com

Check that and other weird NFL moments below:

7. This unplanned, no-look microphone catch by Roman Reigns during a WWE event will make you believe in the Force:

Watch it here:

8. Rapper Flipp Dinero tosses his hat only for it to come back into his hand like a boomerang:

Those are some strong winds, and it's pretty impressive that he caught it on the move. Watch the video here:

9. This cat walking in place looks like our lives are lagging:

Enjoy this video of the cat moonwalking set to "Billy Jean":

10. This bouncing manhole looks like the game of life is glitching out on a random Denver road:

Next 9News / Via youtube.com

Due to the underground pipes filling with water, the manhole cover keeps popping upward. Check out the full clip below:

11. This umbrella washed its hands of the storm and walked away:

The best of / Via youtube.com

Amazing how the wind picked it up to make it look like it was walking. Waddle on, dear umbrella, waddle on. Check out the clip here:

12. This cloud looks like a UFO in disguise. Look how perfectly straight it is:

Some truly amazing stuff!

Odd square cloud runs into Kamchatka’s volcano field. pic.twitter.com/aNObWv3knR — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) June 12, 2014

Twitter: @astro_reid / Via Twitter: @astro_reid

13. During Inside the NBA, Shaq (far left) stayed frozen on TV while everyone else talked. Someone forgot to recharge his batteries.

TNT

Shaq is known for his trolling antics, so it's no surprise he would do something so ridiculous. Watch the clip here:

14. During a concert, Katy Perry's eye seemed to keep dropping against her will, concerning on-looking fans.

Oso Melanin / Capitol Records / Via youtube.com

I imagine those eyelashes were quite heavy. Watch Perry explain the mishap here:

15. This takes "a raincloud following over you" to a whole new level:

Natural explanations range from a nearby fire hydrant shooting water into the air, a weather phenomenon, or it could be simply the magic of editing. Watch the clip here:

16. Keep an eye on No. 77 during this college football play. While the play is happening, he stays completely still as if his gaming controller had died.

ESPN / CBS / Via youtube.com

I imagine it was part of the play design, but it will never cease to make me laugh. Watch the play here:

17. And lastly, look at the beauty of this Starling flock that looks like some kind of moving screensaver:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4f_1_r80RY National Geographic

Watch the mesmerizing clip here:

Have you ever witnessed a weird occurrence that felt like a glitch in real life? Comment and explain below!