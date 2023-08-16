17 Mannequins, Dolls, And Dummies That Are Made Of Nightmares

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
0
17 Mannequins, Dolls, And Dummies That Are Made Of Nightmares

In my humble opinion, the scariest episode of The Twilight Zone has always been "The After Hours."

CBS
CBS

Spoiler alert, but that's the one where the woman realizes she's been a mannequin all along.

CBS
CBS

Just in case you're one of those people who seeks out things that creep you out, here are 17 photos of mannequins I stumbled upon on Reddit that I'm unable to scrub from my brain:

1."The mannequins in this clothing store make me uneasy."

AmoyCK / Via reddit.com
AmoyCK / Via reddit.com

2."Some mannequins are just creepy."

netphilia / Via reddit.com
netphilia / Via reddit.com

3."These elongated mannequins."

EltaninAntenna / Via reddit.com
EltaninAntenna / Via reddit.com

4."This was posted on my town's local Facebook page. It appears to be a mannequin on the side of the road."

Mrgreen650 / Via reddit.com
Mrgreen650 / Via reddit.com

5."This mannequin of a boy in a Bulgarian shop."

Zealousideal_Bit3936 / Via reddit.com
Zealousideal_Bit3936 / Via reddit.com

6."This mannequin in a store in Paris."

mindyour / Via reddit.com
mindyour / Via reddit.com

7."A dummy that was invented in the 1930s to train dentists. It's called a dental phantom."

volossaveroniki / Via reddit.com
volossaveroniki / Via reddit.com

8."Weird dummy."

Alternative_Cook_102 / Via reddit.com
Alternative_Cook_102 / Via reddit.com

9."I found this child-sized rescue dummy on the bottom of Lake Natoma, CA, and thought I was going to have a heart attack!"

Merman_Mike / Via reddit.com
Merman_Mike / Via reddit.com

10."A practice dummy at my Health Sciences University."

006jazzy / Via reddit.com
006jazzy / Via reddit.com

11."CPR dummy that looks like a corpse."

secret_pikachu / Via reddit.com
secret_pikachu / Via reddit.com

12."This is a doll in someone's house."

Embarrassed-Mouse-49 / Via reddit.com
Embarrassed-Mouse-49 / Via reddit.com

13."This hermit crab using a discarded doll head for a shell."

MostlyKelp / Via reddit.com
MostlyKelp / Via reddit.com

14."This doll for sale in a charity shop."

rosseepoo / Via reddit.com
rosseepoo / Via reddit.com

15."My daughter received a realistic baby doll as a gift, and I don't like it."

tranquil-potato / Via reddit.com
tranquil-potato / Via reddit.com

16."This discarded doll, mistaken for a dead body on a trail in Georgia..."

stoned_seahorse / Via reddit.com
stoned_seahorse / Via reddit.com
stoned_seahorse / Via reddit.com
stoned_seahorse / Via reddit.com

17.And finally, "WTF is this doll in front of our neighbor's house?"

SnipSnapX3 / Via reddit.com
SnipSnapX3 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying

Recommended Stories