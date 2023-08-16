17 Mannequins, Dolls, And Dummies That Are Made Of Nightmares

In my humble opinion, the scariest episode of The Twilight Zone has always been "The After Hours."

Spoiler alert, but that's the one where the woman realizes she's been a mannequin all along.

Just in case you're one of those people who seeks out things that creep you out, here are 17 photos of mannequins I stumbled upon on Reddit that I'm unable to scrub from my brain:

1. "The mannequins in this clothing store make me uneasy."

2. "Some mannequins are just creepy."

3. "These elongated mannequins."

4. "This was posted on my town's local Facebook page. It appears to be a mannequin on the side of the road."

5. "This mannequin of a boy in a Bulgarian shop."

6. "This mannequin in a store in Paris."

7. "A dummy that was invented in the 1930s to train dentists. It's called a dental phantom."

8. "Weird dummy."

9. "I found this child-sized rescue dummy on the bottom of Lake Natoma, CA, and thought I was going to have a heart attack!"

10. "A practice dummy at my Health Sciences University."

11. "CPR dummy that looks like a corpse."

12. "This is a doll in someone's house."

13. "This hermit crab using a discarded doll head for a shell."

14. "This doll for sale in a charity shop."

15. "My daughter received a realistic baby doll as a gift, and I don't like it."

16. "This discarded doll, mistaken for a dead body on a trail in Georgia..."

17. And finally, "WTF is this doll in front of our neighbor's house?"

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying