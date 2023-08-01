17 Introvert Jokes That Have Me Laughing...Alone...In A Room By Myself

TBH, it's hard to laugh with other introverts because, well, it involves multiple people, so here are 17 hilarious introvert tweets you can laugh at from the safety of your own phone.

And be sure to follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your feed even better!

1.

introverts whenever they get the order wrong pic.twitter.com/Kwnju43PB1 — lai (@cinecults) February 26, 2021

DreamWorks / Via Twitter: @cinecults

2.

I’m sure all introverts relate to this pic.twitter.com/0NziZPl2IR — Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) November 28, 2022

Twitter: @IntrovertProbss

3.

Being an introvert who wants to stay home vs being an introvert who HAS TO stay home pic.twitter.com/rvb5fvyIK0 — Meredith Ireland (@MeredithIreland) April 1, 2020

Twitter: @MeredithIreland

4.

I don’t want to rock and roll all night anymore. An hour is fine. Two tops. — Chrissy Dugas (@its_xtina_) June 30, 2023

Twitter: @its_xtina_

5.

introverts: "damn i should make more friends"also introverts: pic.twitter.com/8xNqS6vXbB — bwaap 💫✨ (@enocbwaap) January 8, 2021

Twitter: @enocbwaap

6.

Introverts preparing to say “here” during attendance pic.twitter.com/zV0GVOLl2Z — TREY$A (@Unavaillableee) July 30, 2020

TLC / Via Twitter: @Unavaillableee

7.

Introverts be like:11:00 am - anything is possible2:00 pm - but not today — introverts memes (@introvertsmemes) November 29, 2022

Twitter: @introvertsmemes

8.

me and my social anxiety at events pic.twitter.com/JXGmofaAIo — 𝄢 (@dewycheek) September 14, 2021

Getty / Via Twitter: @dewycheek

9.

My grocery list be like•eggs•cream cheese•don’t run into anyone you know•strawberries — ❀𝙰𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚊 (@tx_alita) September 4, 2021

Twitter: @tx_alita

10.

Twitter: @introvertsmemes

11.

How introverts make friends:•5% they don't•5% found another introvert•90% an extrovert found them, liked them, and adobted them. — Schrödinger (@SyambalGoreng) July 2, 2021

Twitter: @SyambalGoreng

Story continues

12.

Me ,making a phone call , God i hope they don't answer. — Priya sharma (@Preeeeyaa) February 6, 2021

Twitter: @Preeeeyaa

13.

"you're so quiet" i wish you were too — h ⭐️ (@hectorishurt) May 24, 2022

Twitter: @hectorishurt

14.

Me: I dont understand why people think I'm so unapproachableAlso me: pic.twitter.com/YtmbCRNp9V — ɹǝpɐΛ ɥʇɹɐp🗯 (@sphethomafia) March 24, 2021

PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo / Via Twitter: @sphethomafia

15.

Is it sad that i know my neighbors dogs name but not hers? — Bri (@citygirl_312) October 15, 2008

Twitter: @citygirl_312

16.

allow me to slip into something more comfortable ~*gets in my car and leaves* — î̷͜ ̶̺̊h̶̝̏a̵͎̕t̷̢̀e̶͎͐ ̶͖͗i̸̪͐t̸̬͒ (@adamhasabeard) June 4, 2019

Twitter: @adamhasabeard

17.

Idk if im ready for marriage man ...imagine getting home after a long day and someone starts talking to you???? — lilslimeydude💸🦅 (@Keen_nolackin) July 5, 2020

Twitter: @Keen_nolackin