17 Introvert Jokes That Have Me Laughing...Alone...In A Room By Myself
TBH, it's hard to laugh with other introverts because, well, it involves multiple people, so here are 17 hilarious introvert tweets you can laugh at from the safety of your own phone.
And be sure to follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your feed even better!
1.
introverts whenever they get the order wrong pic.twitter.com/Kwnju43PB1
— lai (@cinecults) February 26, 2021
DreamWorks / Via Twitter: @cinecults
2.
I’m sure all introverts relate to this pic.twitter.com/0NziZPl2IR
— Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) November 28, 2022
3.
Being an introvert who wants to stay home vs being an introvert who HAS TO stay home pic.twitter.com/rvb5fvyIK0
— Meredith Ireland (@MeredithIreland) April 1, 2020
4.
I don’t want to rock and roll all night anymore. An hour is fine. Two tops.
— Chrissy Dugas (@its_xtina_) June 30, 2023
5.
introverts: "damn i should make more friends"also introverts: pic.twitter.com/8xNqS6vXbB
— bwaap 💫✨ (@enocbwaap) January 8, 2021
6.
Introverts preparing to say “here” during attendance pic.twitter.com/zV0GVOLl2Z
— TREY$A (@Unavaillableee) July 30, 2020
TLC / Via Twitter: @Unavaillableee
7.
Introverts be like:11:00 am - anything is possible2:00 pm - but not today
— introverts memes (@introvertsmemes) November 29, 2022
8.
me and my social anxiety at events pic.twitter.com/JXGmofaAIo
— 𝄢 (@dewycheek) September 14, 2021
Getty / Via Twitter: @dewycheek
9.
My grocery list be like•eggs•cream cheese•don’t run into anyone you know•strawberries
— ❀𝙰𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚊 (@tx_alita) September 4, 2021
10.
“Hey are u free…”Me: pic.twitter.com/3NyYHb41Di
— introverts memes (@introvertsmemes) December 24, 2022
11.
How introverts make friends:•5% they don't•5% found another introvert•90% an extrovert found them, liked them, and adobted them.
— Schrödinger (@SyambalGoreng) July 2, 2021
12.
Me ,making a phone call , God i hope they don't answer.
— Priya sharma (@Preeeeyaa) February 6, 2021
13.
"you're so quiet" i wish you were too
— h ⭐️ (@hectorishurt) May 24, 2022
14.
Me: I dont understand why people think I'm so unapproachableAlso me: pic.twitter.com/YtmbCRNp9V
— ɹǝpɐΛ ɥʇɹɐp🗯 (@sphethomafia) March 24, 2021
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo / Via Twitter: @sphethomafia
15.
Is it sad that i know my neighbors dogs name but not hers?
— Bri (@citygirl_312) October 15, 2008
16.
allow me to slip into something more comfortable ~*gets in my car and leaves*
— î̷͜ ̶̺̊h̶̝̏a̵͎̕t̷̢̀e̶͎͐ ̶͖͗i̸̪͐t̸̬͒ (@adamhasabeard) June 4, 2019
17.
Idk if im ready for marriage man ...imagine getting home after a long day and someone starts talking to you????
— lilslimeydude💸🦅 (@Keen_nolackin) July 5, 2020