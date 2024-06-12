17 gallons of beer? Pabst Blue Ribbon offers 180 pack for 180th anniversary. Where to buy

Pabst Blue Ribbon is marking its 180th anniversary with another outsized bundle of beer -- a 180 pack. That's nearly 17 gallons of beer.

Looking for one? The Pabst Brewing Co. has made 2,500, which went on sale last week, according to Food and Wine.

Here's what to know.

Where to buy the PBR 180 pack

The 180 pack is on sale nationwide at select liquor stores and supermarkets for $95, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

An email to Pabst about Ohio locations selling the 180 pack has not yet been returned.

Kroger and Giant Eagle do not show the product on their websites; emails seeking more information have been sent to their respective spokespersons.

However, the beer finder on the Pabst website shows several retailers near Akron, Canton, Columbus, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky sell the beer.

Pabst has offered 1,844 and 99 packs of beer in the past

This isn't the first time Pabst has offered a huge pack of beer.

In 2019, the brewery rolled out the "Pabst Blue Ribbon Family Pack," a 99-can bundle. It was available in 15 states and sold out in less than 24 hours in some locations, according to Food and Wine.

And in 2022, Pabst released an 1,844 pack in honor of the year of the brewery's founding in 1844, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Only 250 were created, and each had a suggested retail price of $849.99, according to Food and Wine.

“This limited 180 pack is a way for us to celebrate a significant milestone in Pabst history—our 180th anniversary,” Rachel Keeton, marketing director at Pabst Brewing, told Forbes. “Our fans get really excited about these large promo packs, so we always try to bring something exciting or new to market.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Where to buy Pabst Blue Ribbon 180 pack of PBR released for birthday