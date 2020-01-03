17 Dainty Tattoo Ideas From Celebs Like Selena Gomez and Rihanna

Tattoos fluctuate almost as frequently as their adjacent beauty trends, like haircut shapes, skincare ingredients, and makeup color palettes (talking to you, glow-up). For a while, everyone was getting inked on their inner arm. The wrist and ankle have also gotten their fair share of tattoo coverage. And other niche spots, like behind the ear or somewhere on the collarbone, have also been favored tattoo destinations.
One trend that seems to have some serious staying power is that of the dainty tattoo. Usually done in a fine line and a simplistic shape, this delicate approach is akin to investing in a pretty piece of jewelry—only this one lasts quite a bit longer. Ahead, see celebrities who have embraced the dainty tattoo trend. Some of them opt for dainty tattoos only, while others incorporate these fine-lined looks with their bolder tattoos.
Whether you're considering getting a tattoo or not, you're sure to be inspired by these 17 unique ideas.
Gomez's semicolon tattoo is clean and simple.
Mitchell had Roman numerals inked on her wrist that translate to "I love you."
Knowles's artful, thin strokes are a unique approach to tattoos.
The delicate flower on Johnson's arm will always feel relevant.
Benson has the word "Muggsy" tattooed on her right bicep.
The sans-serif font for Hale's arm tattoo is delicate and divinely minimal.
Michele's delicate tattoo feels fitting for the singer and actress.
The model has an "L" tattooed on her left wrist.
Look closely enough and you'll spot the delicate flower tattoo on the back of Hadid's left arm.
Though Rihanna has a smattering of tattoos on the bolder side, the ink on her collarbone feels delicate and soft.
Kravitz has several simple, delicate tattoos on her fingers and wrists.
We've always loved Miller's three-star tattoo on her right shoulder.
Wasson is a treasure trove of tattoo ideas, including the "Keep It Neil" ink on her shoulder.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z both have the Roman numeral IV tattooed on their fingers.
For an unexpected spot, consider Ora's ear and behind-the-ear tattoos as inspiration.
The bird's feet on Stone's wrist feel playful and out of the norm.
A good idea if you're getting a tattoo to represent a number of people or an anniversary.
