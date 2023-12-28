17 Cozy High-Fiber Winter Soup Recipes

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

A warm soup is a great way to get comfortable and cozy this winter. Make one of these and you’ll feel full and satisfied, too! This collection of soup recipes features ingredients like whole grains, legumes and seasonal vegetables like cabbage, peas and potatoes to offer at least 6 grams of fiber per serving. Recipes like our White Bean Soup with Pasta and Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto are delicious, satiating and nutrient-rich dinners you’ll want to make on repeat.

Vegan Cabbage Soup

This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time.

View recipe

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.

View recipe

White Bean Soup with Pasta

Jacob Fox

We use mirepoix—a combination of onion, celery and carrots—to flavor this white bean soup. Keep a store-bought bag of the mixture in your freezer to ensure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad.

View recipe

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto.

View recipe

Tarkari (Afghan Vegetable & Chickpea Soup)

Try topping this simple but satisfying vegetable soup with a spoonful of Red Chutney. Recipe adapted from New Arrivals Supper Club chef Naseema Kashefi.

View recipe

Vegetable Barley Soup

This warming vegetable barley soup uses easy-to-find produce and frozen veggies, making prep simple and easy. It makes plenty to feed a hungry family, plus it freezes beautifully so leftovers can be enjoyed again and again.

View recipe

Creamy White Bean Soup

Caitlin Bensel

This light, creamy white bean soup recipe is richly flavored thanks to plenty of beans, veggies and Parmesan cheese.

View recipe

Veggistrone

This vegetable-packed minestrone soup recipe is inspired by a popular Weight Watchers vegetable soup recipe. It makes a big pot of soup, so keep some in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze the rest in single-serve portions. That way you always have an easy, delicious vegetable soup to start your meal or to eat for lunch. Think of this vegetable minestrone recipe as a starting point for other healthy soup variations, too: toss in leftover chopped cooked chicken or whole-wheat pasta or brown rice to make it more satisfying.

View recipe

Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup

This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.

View recipe

Hearty Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.

View recipe

Curried Parsnip & Apple Soup

This creamy parsnip and apple soup recipe has amazing flavor from the combination of curry powder, coriander, cumin and ginger. Be sure to use fresh curry powder when making this soup. Not sure if yours is fresh? Open the jar: the aroma should meet your nose immediately. Serve with flatbread or whole-wheat rolls.

View recipe

Red Pea Soup

In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian shares her recipe for a soup starring kidney beans. Called red peas in Jamaica, this ingredient connects this Jamaican soup with Africa's Caribbean diaspora.

View recipe

Instant-Pot Chicken Taco Soup

If you love tacos, this Instant Pot chicken taco soup won't disappoint. Silky strained tomatoes add body, while shredded chicken, beans and spices add those rich and spicy familiar flavors. And don't forget the toppings! Melted cheese, creamy sour cream and crushed tortilla chips round out this new family favorite.

View recipe

Escarole, Cannellini Bean & Sausage Soup

Dera Burreson

This soup would be equally satisfying if you took it in a vegetarian direction and skipped the sausage and used no-chicken broth.

View recipe

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Peter Ardito

Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.

View recipe

Minestra Maritata con Fagioli Bianchi (Italian Wedding Soup with White Beans)

Italian comfort food at its best, this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Our version includes white beans for extra fiber and protein.

View recipe

Spicy Vegetable Soup

Fresh basil adds a bright spark to this vinegary, vegetable-stuffed soup, full of the traditional flavors of the Mediterranean. Alternatively, pesto adds a nutty richness to the soup.

View recipe

Read the original article on Eating Well.