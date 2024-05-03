17 Chihuahuas, rescued from Socorro hoarder home, recover in Utah

UTAH (KRQE) — A portion of rescued Chihuahuas seem to be adjusting to their new lives, an animal shelter in Utah said.

In April 2024, around 100 Chihuahuas were rescued from a hoarder’s home in Socorro. Officials said the home was filled with animal feces, and the yard was in bad shape. Some of the dogs had fleas and ticks.

New Mexico Grown participants encouraged to apply for Golden Chile Awards

Utah-based shelter, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, said they took in 17 of the dogs. They were given veterinary checks, vaccines, and any necessary medical help. Only one dog needed extensive help.

Dogtown Director Ali Waszmer said the dogs were stressed at first, but they were given time to relax. Now, through fostering, the animals are showing “more personality.”

“They’re allowing more interaction with people. They are starting to not just accept getting petted, but they’re asking for more,” Waszmer said.

To learn more about Best Friends, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.