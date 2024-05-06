These 17 Bradenton-area restaurants, food trucks earn near-perfect health inspections

Looking for a place to eat around Bradenton?

Manatee County restaurants are routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for health and food safety issues and cleanliness.

Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which contains many, many possible violations.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat, so we like to let our readers know which restaurants did exceptionally well during recent inspections.

Here are the local businesses that earned perfect or near-perfect health inspections from Aprill 22 to May 3.

The Bistro at The Concession Golf Club, 7700 Lindrick Lane, Bradenton

Buffalo Creek Golf Course Clubhouse and Restaurant, 8100 69th St. E., Palmetto (No violations)

Cassariano Italian Eatery, 8209 Natures Way #103, Lakewood Ranch

C’est La Vie, 9118 Town Center Parkway #102, Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

Domino’s Pizza, 4507 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

enRich Bistro, 5239 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton (No violations)

First Watch, 14475 S.R. 70 E., Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

Golf Club Grille at Ritz Carlton Members Golf Club, 15150 70th Terrace E., Bradenton (No violations)

Kurbside Classic BBQ, 3413 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (Food truck) (No violations)

Rockin Chili, 11235 U.S. 301 N. #105, Parrish (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Rodney’s Jamaican Grill 2, 420 67th St. W., Bradenton (Food Truck) (No violations)

StrongFlavors Catering, 8515 Bayshore Road, Palmetto (No violations)

Subway, 3517 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton

Taqueria Los Regios, 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton (No violations)

Taverna Toscana, 301 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton (No violations)

Tortas Locas y Mas, 3326 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (Mobile food business)

Two Scoops, 101 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.