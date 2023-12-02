17 of the Best Celebrity-Approved Home Gifts to Shop Now On Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s truly never been easier to Christmas shop, and this year, Amazon is taking it one step further. With their latest holiday shop, they’re not only rounding up all their best sellers and customer faves—they’ve also turned to some of our favorite celebs to consult them on their faves, too.

While browsing the Amazon Holiday Shop, we saw a ton of great housewares, all with stamps of approval from movie personalities, pop culture icons, and celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessel Taank, Matt James, and more.

Read on for some of our faves from our faves.

Your Favorite Homebody Will Love These Gifts from Amazon, All Under $100

Dinil Spell & Chime Candles

Sarah Jessica Parker is known as an actress and fashion icon with a love for all things bright and bold, so it’s no surprise she would recommend these colorful mini candles in a wide array of rainbow hues. They’re perfect for tablescapes and anywhere that could use a little dash of candlelight this time of year.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven in Sea Salt

If you’re shopping for a foodie, we were delighted that SJP agrees: Le Creuset is an excellent option. This shallow round oven is great for smaller kitchens—plus, the color is bright yet neutral enough to work in any design scheme.

Amazon Basics Turntable Record Player with Built-in Speakers and Bluetooth

Turntables have made a major comeback, and this sleek selection from Parker is a definite stunner. Perfect for the music aficionado in your life who’s just getting started on their vinyl collection.

Check out more of SJP’s holiday shop picks on Amazon.

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector

Projectors have been having a moment lately, and this mini portable projector recommended by Jessel Taank, TV personality and star of Real Housewives of New York City, is great for impromptu movie nights—especially while traveling.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

This is a bit of a splurge item, but if you’re looking to treat a true coffee lover in your life, then take Jessel Taank’s word for it. You can’t go wrong with this Breville espresso machine.

Bodum Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle

Electric water kettles are a fairly new phenomenon in the U.S., but if you know a tea drinker, than you know they need one. Taank’s suggestion with this Bodum beauty is sleek, chic, and perfect for a modern, minimalist kitchen.

Renawe Set of 2 Acacia Wooden Trays Serving Platters

If you’re looking for a fabulous host gift then branch out from the standard bottle of wine or bouquet. Taank selected these wooden serving platters, and they’d be especially beautiful if you offered to bring a snack board to this year’s soiree.

You can find more of Jessel Tank’s selections on Amazon.

Amazon Basics Non-Stick 12-Piece Cookware Set

Some of the best holiday gifts are the ones that fill a major need for the user—and this cookware set picked by entrepreneur and former Bachelor star Matt James does it all. It would be an especially thoughtful gift for anyone moving into a new home in the new year.

BOSICTE Portable Blender

If you have a loved one with a New Year’s resolution to prioritize their health and wellness, than this blend from James’s list is a great option. It’s portable and perfect for anyone you know who’s always on the go.

You can find more of Matt James’s selections here.

Cuisinart Electric Wine Opener

We love a gift that’s automatically luxurious because it makes an otherwise annoying task incredibly easy. This electric wine opener from TV personality and former Bachelor contestant Tyler Cameron does exactly that.

DEKOPRO 158 Piece Tool Set

For the DIY aficionado in your life, it can be hard to pin down the right gift. This toolbox from Cameron’s list is a great option because it’s incredibly comprehensive. Plus, as a former professional contractor, we’re pretty sure Cameron knows his stuff.

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Snow Day

We love that a scented candle made Cameron’s list, and this Snow Day scent from the brand Homesick is a great one. The minimalist design makes it one of those great gifts to keep on hand and use for any last-minute gifts.

Meater Thermometer

Whether you’re searching for a great stocking stuffer or the perfect hosting gift for whoever’s always in charge of the annual main dish, this Bluetooth meat thermometer from Cameron’s list is an ideal option.

You can find more of Tyle Cameron’s picks here.

Creative Co-Op Wine Glass in 4 Colors

Colored glassware is a perennial fave for tablescapes and bar cart decor alike. We love that these wine glasses from comedian Claudia Oshry’s list come in a beautiful array of complementary colors.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachment Pasta Roller & Cutter

If you already know someone with a KitchenAid stand mixer they absolutely adore, then Oshry’s on the right track with this great attachment to make homemade pasta.

You can find more of Claudia Oshry’s selections here.

Stanley Quencher H2.0

Anyone who has spent any time on TikTok this year already knows that 2023 has truly been the year of the Stanley Quencher. We're guessing that's one reason internet personality Margo Oshry features it on her list, but it's also a great, functional item that looks cute.

NEST Fragrances Votive Candle

As another great scented candle option, this NEST pick is as pretty as it is festive. Plus, anytime a candle comes in a beautiful holder, we love that it can be cleaned and reused.

You can find more of Margo Oshry’s picks here.



