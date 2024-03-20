The 12 Best Bikini Trimmers and Razors for Buttery Smooth Skin, Tested and Reviewed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Updated October 17th: This article on the best bikini trimmers for women was updated with additional editor product testing, new product releases, and tips on selecting the right bikini trimmer for you.

In the realm of hair removal, a successful shave is all about having the right tool for the job. The best bikini trimmers and shavers are key for taking care down there: Choosing a high-quality electric bikini trimmer will keep the delicate skin safe and help you achieve the results you want.

It’s important to have a dedicated tool for the bikini area. Similar to how the best razors for women gives you soft gams, the best face shavers for women get rid of peach fuzz, and how the best electric shavers for women leave skin silky smooth, pubic hair trimmers are carefully designed for the area. Choosing the right tool is crucial, and knowing how to use it is equally important.

“The correct orientation of the trimmer is key for the achievement of a good result,” says Benjamin Wilson, Designer & Director of Design and Technology Communications, Braun. “This applies to any trimmer.” For starters, if you want to cut the hair as short as possible, he suggests using the trimmer without the trimmer comb. If you’re looking to shape the hair, use the trimmer with the tips pointed toward the skin. (For more tips on trimming, scroll down for our step-by-step guide.)

Many of today’s top bikini trimmers for women offer high-tech features, like an illuminating LED light, pressure sensors and safety attachments, that take the guesswork out of the process. Whether you’re looking for a bikini trimmer with all the bells and whistles or if you’re more comfortable with a straightforward gadget, the latest options are not only safer than ever before, but also easy to use and small enough to stow away discreetly.

Below, you’ll find our curated list of the best bikini trimmers for ladies, all tested and reviewed by WWD editors, along with tips on how to use them.

Top Bikini Trimmers of 2024

Testing Verdict: Top 3 Best Bikini Trimmers for Women of 2024

Bikini trimmers run the gamut from one-piece devices to tools with five, six, or seven attachment heads. And the best pubic hair trimmer for you is highly dependent on personal preference, including factors like the shave result you’re after, your skin’s sensitivity, and whether or not you’re prone to ingrown hairs. These three best trimmers for bikini area were our favorites for close shaves and careful shaping on various skin types and for those with various levels of experience grooming the area.

Philips BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer: A foolproof choice for both shaving and trimming, this best electric razor for the bikini area impressed our testers with its slim profile and easy-to-navigate attachments. The inclusion of two trimming combs and a mini shaver head give any woman what she needs to groom, all in a portable package.

Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer: Our testers recommend the Schick Hydro Silk razor for straightforward grooming for beginners. You won’t get all the bells and whistles that other bikini trimmers come with, however the device is outfitted with a razor head and a trimmer that eliminates a tumble of tools without compromising on grooming efficiency at home.

Gillette Venus Gentle Trimmer for Pubic Hair and Skin: Many electric bikini trimmers can cause irritation, but this one from Gillette is tester-vetted for safe use on sensitive skin. You’ll need a few passes for a clean shave, but just one will do for light grooming and shaping. It’s easy to rinse hairs from the blades, and those blades stay sharp for up to three months, per our testers.

Philips BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer

Best Bikini Trimmer for Travel

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 5.15 oz

Charge method: Battery powered

Battery life: Depends on usage and frequency

Attachments: Four

Pros: Attachments easily click on and off Mini shaver head attachment is great for hard-to-reach spots Comes with small cleaning brush and travel pouch Small but mighty ergonomic design

Cons: Mini shaving head needs to be cleaned after every use

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Cordless is key for travel, whether you are planning a weekend getaway or a true vacation. No one needs to deal with an extra cord in their suitcase, plus this little guy is petite and light, and runs on AA batteries. Since it’s designed for the bikini area, the Philips BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer for Women can trim thicker hair without leaving damage behind, like cuts and irritation. This Philips bikini trimmer comes with all the accessories you need, including trimming combs, a mini shaver head and a drawstring pouch to store everything in. A cinch to use, it works on wet or dry skin. And for easy clean up, it comes with a small brush.

Editor testing and review notes: “This trimmer came with literally everything I needed to get started, even a battery. Its trimmer head is small, which is great to get into those tight crevices and angles. Of all the trimmers I tested, this one was the simplest to operate, despite the extra attachments that it includes for different grooming results. The trimming combs are great for effortless shaping, while the mini shaving head lends a clean shave without risk of nicks or cuts. I’m prone to skin irritation, but this trimmer was a walk in the park and I experienced no negative side effects whatsoever.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $24

purple bikini trimmer set

$24

Buy Now at Amazon

Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle

Best Razor and Bikini Trimmer

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 3.04 oz

Charge method: Battery

Battery life: Depends on usage and frequency

Attachments: One

Pros: Razor has moisturizing strips to soothe skin Trimmer is 100% waterproof Trimmer has adjustable comb + four speed settings Super compact

Cons: Not designed to last a long time

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Everything you need for a perfectly trimmed bikini line is in the Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle. The twofer includes both a standard five-blade razor infused with a hydrating serum on one side to replace the skin’s natural moisture and a waterproof trimmer with an adjustable comb on the other side. That’s what makes this multitasker a great lady shaver for intimate areas. When they team up, you’re left with super-smooth skin, even if you decide to go for a Brazilian. It’s designed to deliver an incredibly close shave without any nicks or cuts.

Editor testing and review notes: “This razor and bikini trimmer duo is one of the best I’ve ever tried. I’m so picky about my razors that I often opt for men’s versions, but this five-blade option gets a super close shave with just one pass. It leaves the skin completely smooth and causes no irritation or dryness when used dry or with a typical shaving cream. I find the trimmer end to be very effective, too, and I appreciate that it has adjustable trim lengths to suit different hair types and functions. This compact, two-in-one tool feels very lightweight in the hand, and the convenient hook under the handle makes shower storage simple.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $21.09

Pink bikini trimmer

$21.09

Buy Now at Amazon

Gillette Venus Gentle Trimmer for Pubic Hair and Skin

Best Bikini Trimmer for Sensitive Skin

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 5.6 oz

Charge method: 1 AA battery

Battery life: Depends on usage and frequency

Attachments: Two

Pros: Equally efficient in the shower and on dry skin Easy to rinse clean Doesn’t tug on hairs

Cons: May take a few passes for desired result

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Target Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars

If you’re searching for a sensitive skin-friendly trimmer, order up Gillette Venus’ Gentle Trimmer for Pubic Hair and Skin. The device trims coarse hair without risking pinching or pulling, so you’ll be left smooth and without any irritation. At just under 6 ounces, this best trimmer for women is incredibly lightweight and easy to travel with. We recommend it for those who are after shaping and a little length. It’s not designed for a super close shave, however you can achieve a bare result with two to three passes.

Editor testing and review notes: “This tiny tool is a beginner-friendly option, as it has just one setting and one shaving head. One standout feature of the tool is that it doesn’t tug or pull on hairs as you’re shaving — this is an entirely painless bikini trimmer. It’s easy to maneuver around the bikini area, and also works great on underarms. Note that the smooth design can be slick in the shower, so be careful when using it in the shower.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $20.10

white bikini trimmer

$21.10 $29.99 30% off

Buy Now at AmaZOn

$29.99

Buy Now at target

Krovena Electric Razor for Women

For wet/dry skin : Both

Weight : 10.23 oz

Power source : Proprietary charging stand with USB

Battery life : 20 to 30 uses

Attachments : Two

Pros : Lightweight build LED light allows for targeted, safe shaving in hard to reach areas Sturdy build that won’t break if dropped on tile or in the shower Digital display indicates how much battery life is left on the device

Cons : May leave slight stubble behind, taking multiple passes for an extra clean shave

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Krovena’s Electric Shaver is an excellent choice for those just dipping their toes in the electric bikini trimmer category. Where some trimmers have multiple settings and attachments, this razor has just one three-blade shaver head and a singular on and off button. On top of the simple razor design, Krovena’s shaver includes a built-in LED light that illuminates the area you’re shaving, ensuring you don’t accidentally miss a spot or slice your skin. Because of the larger head size, we recommend it for shaping and trimming the pubic area versus a Brazilian.

Editor testing and review notes: “Krovena’s electric razor is my favorite design I’ve tried — it’s convinced me to stop using a disposable razor. It has a powerful motor that works on dry or wet skin. The first time I experimented with it, I noticed how neat of a shave it gave without leaving any razor bumps or skin irritation — instantly selling me on the product. The stand it comes with is also amazing because I never have to wonder where my charging cord is; I can just stick the razor on the stand and forget about it. Plus, it’s easy to clean, has a great battery life, and comes with a razor, a trimming guide comb (35mm), a USB cable, a charging stand, and a cleaning brush.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $34.99

$34.99 $39.99 13% off

Buy Now at Amazon

Panasonic Bikini Trimmer and Shaver

For wet/dry skin : Both

Power source : Batteries

Warranty : No

What’s included : Bikini Trimmer Head, Foil Shaver Head, Bikini Comb, and Skin Guard

Pros Portable Washable Various attachments for sensitive areas

Cons Battery-powered

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.6/5 stars

A longtime bestseller, the two-in-one Panasonic Bikini Trimmer and Shaver is designed specifically for the bikini area and sensitive spots, and comes equipped with four attachments for gentle precision, including a Bikini Trimmer Head, Foil Shaver Head, Bikini Comb, and Skin Guard. It can be used both in the shower and out, and is also fully washable, so you can rest assured that each shave is clean, and avoid the risk of pesky ingrown hairs and irritation.

Price upon publish date of this article: $22.53

Buy Now at amazon $22.53

Olov Bikini Trimmer

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 12.63 oz

Charge method: 2 AAA batteries

Attachments: Three

Pros: Fully waterproof Cordless Comes with rechargable dock

Cons: Won’t garner the closest shave

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

This option from Olav is a true trimmer that’s gentle for every delicate area, such as the bikini line, underarms, legs, nose, and even the back. Its completely waterproof and suitable for wet or dry hair removal, and comes with three attachments, including a replaceable nose trimmer.

What testers say: “I really like how slim and easy to hold this trimmer was. I had never used one before and wasn’t sure what to expect but I was really impressed with this one. I used it outside of the shower and felt as though it did an amazing job and cutting all the hairs and to a great length — making me fairly soft. It’s a great option for anyone looking to switch from razors (but of course does not get as close to the skin as a razor does).”

Price upon publish date of this article: $39.99

$39.99 $59.99 33% off

Buy Now at Amazon

Meridian The Trimmer Original

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 4.23 oz

Charge method: USB charging cable

Battery life: 90 minutes

Attachments: Two

Pros: Fully waterproof Ceramic blades

Cons: Replacement blades required every three to four months

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Ready to rev up your bikini trimming process? Say hello to Meridian’s The Trimmer Original. This high-powered trimmer features ceramic blades that stay sharper longer than the foil or stainless steel you’ll find in other razors, and it won’t get rusty over time. This best women’s electric razor is efficient on the coarsest of hairs, so you can shave quickly without multiple passes. Although it’s heavily marketed towards men, the device is also tested and approved by ladies. Use the guards until you’re comfortable with the tool to avoid any nicks.

Editor testing and review notes: “If you’re looking for a compact, hassle-free, and sensitive skin-friendly trimmer, this cordless option is tailor-made for you. It came in mint condition and was accompanied by two adjustable guide combs, a cleaning brush, and a USB charger. The ceramic blades glide over skin, and the matte finish of the tool makes it easy to grip and operate in the shower. Another great feature is that once fully charged, this cordless trimmer can give you 90 minutes of uninterrupted shaving — though you’ll probably never need it that long because the device is very powerful, getting the job done in a flash. While it worked better on longer hair than shorter hair, I would recommend this device to anyone needing a hair-removing tool for trimming or upkeep rather than a full-on shave.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $49.99

blue bikini trimmer

$49.99

Buy Now at Amazon

$49.99 $74 32% off

Buy Now at meridian

Gillette Venus Bikini Precision Women’s Trimmer

Best Electric Shaver for Brazilian

For wet/dry skin: Dry

Weight: 1.6 oz

Charge method: 1 battery (included)

Battery life: Depends on usage and frequency

Attachments: Two

Pros: Sleek design and slim, easy to hold handle for more control 90 degree angle head lets you trim safely in any direction Click-on comb helps uniformly trim hair

Cons: Not great for long or coarse hair

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

When you’re landscaping your bikini line, there isn’t a lot of room for error, so you’ll want one of the best bikini trimmers and razors for precision. The petite size of the Gillette Venus Bikini Precision Women’s Trimmer is an asset, as it allows you to get into all the tight spots. Designed to work safely and painlessly (no tugging or pinching!) from every angle, it’s super-maneuverable, making it easy to use.

Editor testing and review notes: “This is small, easy to maneuver and foolproof to use. However, it’s probably not your best bet if you have to trim longer hair down there or want to be completely bare. For me, I like to be nice, tidy and trim, and for that aesthetic, this trimmer does the trick. It gives my coarse hair a close trim and I’m not at all afraid it’ll cut me.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $19.94

silver bikini trimmer

$19.94 $23 13% off

Buy Now at Amazon

Brori Electric Bikini Trimmer for Women

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 5.44 oz

Charge method: USB charger

Battery life: 60 minutes

Attachments: No

Pros: 3 hypoallergenic, stainless steel blades for less irritation Bendy razor head to fit body contours LED light illuminates area so you can easily see whether you missed a spot

Cons: Motor is loud

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Having trouble seeing those hard-to-reach spots in the shower? The Brori electric bikini razor has built-in LED light that illuminates even the finest hairs to ensure you’ll get every last one. With three high-speed razor-sharp blades, this best women’s bikini trimmer is made to tackle unwanted body hair not just on the bikini line, but also the arms, legs, back, and armpits. Safe for sensitive skin, it’s hypoallergenic and painless. It can be used wet or dry and comes with detachable shaving heads. The included cleaning brush makes it a breeze to keep tidy between uses.

Editor testing and review notes: “This razor is a solid option for those who can’t be bothered with all the bells and whistles that you probably won’t use anyway. However, it did have one LED light underneath so I could see what I was doing and whether I needed to do a second pass or not. Otherwise, this is a simple, no-frills razor that will require a few passes depending on the length of your hair.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $36

light blue bikini trimmer

$36

Buy Now at Amazon

Philips Lady Shaver

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 8.64 oz

Charge method: USB cord

Battery life: Varies on usage

Attachments: Six

Pros: Appropriate for shaving legs, underarms, and pubic hair Includes glove for pre-shave exfoliation Ergonomic shape with grippy areas for safe usage in the shower

Cons: May cause irritation on very sensitive skin types

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Philips is a powerhouse in the world of electric beard trimmers, body groomers, and more. And the company applied its prowess in hair removal to this multitasking bikini trimmer for private areas and elsewhere. The Philips Lady Shaver is a complete kit for targeting any unwanted hair on your legs, pubic area, underarms — you name it. On top of its attachments for a close shave or careful shaping, the set comes with an exfoliating glove; use it pre-shave, and you’ll experience less ingrown hairs and irritation.

Editor testing and review notes: “We all worry about using electrical or battery powered trimmers, even though they’re super convenient, because so much can go wrong. Not the case here! This trimmer has an ergonomic design and a grippy material that prevents slipping when you use it in the shower, and its many different attachments provided me with options to shave my legs and bikini area without having to get in awkward angles. Compared to similar options I tried, this one left me with less stubble.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $54.95

pink bikini trimmer set

$54.95

Buy Now at Amazon

Clio Palmperfect Bikini Trimmer

Best Budget Bikini Trimmer

For wet/dry skin: Dry

Weight: 4 oz

Charge method: Two batteries

Battery life: Depends on usage and frequency

Attachments: Three comb attachments

Pros: Dual blades for twice the trim per swipe Wide tooth blade is great for trimming longer or thicker hair Precision blade is designed to catch baby hairs and peach fuzz Price

Cons: Inflexible razor head Not waterproof

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

At under $10 (and with over 7,400 five-star reviews on Amazon), this is a great bikini trimmer if you’re on a budget. To match your exact needs, the Clio Palmperfect Bikini Trimmer comes with two blades: a precision blade for trimming fine and short hair and a wide-tooth blade for longer and thicker hair. The dual blade has rounded edges to make things comfortable while getting a trim, making it even more gentle and safe. It runs on two AAA batteries, which are included.

Editor testing and review notes: “What I liked most about this trimmer is the dual-blade technology. It gives twice the trim with each swipe, which makes the whole process a lot quicker. I also like that the trimmer edges are rounded, so they don’t feel quite as prickly against my skin. Its petite size is great for travel — and the battery life will last long enough for a two-week trip.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $9.82

white bikini trimmer

$9.82

Buy Now at Amazon

Remington WPG4050 Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini 5-Piece Groomer Kit

For wet/dry skin: Both

Weight: 14.4 oz

Charge method: 1 rechargeable battery (included)

Battery life: 16 hours

Attachments: Five

Pros: Crazy long battery life Comes with four different trimmer heads and one hypoallergenic foil attachment to shave, trim and style, plus an exfoliator to cleanse the area before use Waterproof Great for all hair types and desired hair lengths and styles

Cons: Only for those who love all the bells and whistles

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

When you’re looking to trim more than just your bikini line, this multitasker is the answer. The Remington WPG4050 Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini 5-Piece Groomer Kit’s wand is adept at providing a close shave for your bikini line, courtesy of the hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades and the adjustable length that lets you choose from three options. It also comes with a facial hair trimmer and a foil shaver, plus a facial cleansing brush for exfoliation. In other words, it’s basically the Swiss Army Knife of hair removal.

Editor testing and review notes: “This is my favorite bikini grooming kit, bar none. It has five grooming attachments so I can easily trim and shave absolutely everywhere on my body — although mostly just around my bikini area. It’s almost ridiculous how easy this trimmer is to use. The smallest attachment head is my favorite so I can really hone in on the areas that are a tight squeeze.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $43.99

$43.99

Buy Now at Amazon

Wahl Pure Confidence Rechargeable Trimmer

Best Rechargeable Bikini Trimmer

For wet/dry skin: Dry

Weight: 4.2 oz

Charge method: Wall charger

Battery life: 1 hour

Attachments: Three

Pros: Contains attachments for facial hair and eyebrows Includes cleaning brush and blade oil Easy to turn on and off

Cons: Takes a few hours to recharge

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Ulta Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars

Wahl is an established, century-old brand in the beard trimmer space — so you can expect nothing but the best from their ladies’ groomer kits. The Wahl Pure Confidence Rechargeable Trimmer includes a trimmer head, detail trimmer head, and a rotary shaver, plus multiple shave guards that cater to any hair length preference. Use the included blade oil after each use, and this tool will last you ages. Those who have tremors or experience shaky hands will appreciate the weight of the tool; it has a heaviness to it that makes it easy to operate steadily.

Editor testing and review notes: “This is a trimmer that’s so powerful, you’ll feel like you borrowed it from the boys. However its attachment heads are decidedly friendly for ladies — it includes a rotary shaver and detail trimmer for facial hair, as well as a trimmer head and comb for the pubic area. Expect to take a few passes for a close shave, but just one for trimming and shaping. It has a nice weight to it, a sleek finish, and a nearly indestructible build.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $29.99

$28.00 $35 20% off

Buy Now at Amazon

$35

Buy Now at Ulta

Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex 9-300 Epilator

Best Epilator for Women

For wet/dry skin : Both

Power source : USB charging stand for large epilator; battery powered facial tool

Battery life : 50 minutes

Warranty : Not available via Amazon or Walmart

Attachments: Six

Pros Includes exfoliating attachments for skin prep and maintenance between hair removal Easy to operate out of the box Includes two tools for use on face and body Delays regrowth and delivers a super smooth result

Cons Moderately painful during first few uses Requires growing hair 3 mm long before use

Amazon Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.5/5 stars

Walmart Top-Quality Store Badge on Google: 4.8/5 stars

“The device is meant for multi-use, mainly for its epilation purpose as it’s the world’s first epilator with a fully flexible head, but the head can be swapped out to one of the multiple attachments, including the shave and trimmer attachment,” Wilson says. “The shave and trimmer attachment head turns the Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex epilator into a fully functional shaver. The long hair trimmer comb (3mm) lets you trim hair where preferred. It’s perfect for grooming hair even in the most sensitive areas, such as underarms and bikini line, without red bumps or irritation.” This Braun bikini trimmer and epilator will leave you silky smooth after first use, with the promise of finer, softer hairs with consistent use.

Editor testing and review notes: “This epilator looks really intimidating, but it’s not nearly as anxiety-inducing as at-home waxing. I’ve been using this epilator for 16 months now, and it’s the easiest, fastest and most effective hair removal method for me. I’m a wimp when it comes to pain, so I use an ice cube wrapped in a paper towel to numb any sensitive area before I use it and rarely does my skin feel sore or irritated, but when I do, a few drops of jojoba oil and aloe vera gel does the trick.”

Price upon publish date of this article: $175.69

epilator set

$219.94

Buy Now at Amazon

$184.94 $219.94 16% off

Buy Now at walmart

How to Use a Bikini Trimmer — Best Products for Shaving Pubic Area

Whether you’re wondering how to shave the bikini area without stubble or you’re looking for tips on shaping and trimming, follow these expert-vetted steps to use with any of our best bikini hair removal tools.

Exfoliate and moisturize: “Prior to shaving or shaping with a trimmer, it’s great to start with an exfoliation and cleansing step,” says Elizabeth Compo, Senior Product Research Scientist for Venus. “An exfoliant can help loosen and sweep away dead skin cells, sebum, and oils that can trap hair. Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin 2-in-1 Cleanser + Shave Gel is also a great cleanser for skin and hair. Afterward, I’d recommend a soothing moisturizer to help reduce itch. Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Daily Soothing Serum is a great choice; bonus that it also contains lactic acid which is a gentle exfoliant that can help prevent ingrowns between shaves.” You can also opt for a body scrub or a body brush, which gently slough off dead cells. Apply oil: If you’re using a bikini trimmer just to shape and keep the hair at a longer length, there’s less chance of razor burn, but Compo recommends using an oil, like the Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Softening Oil. “It’s a unique blend of 11 plant-based oils and conditions hair to leave it soft and smooth,” she says. “It’s fast drying and won’t stain.” Cleanse your skin: Though many bikini trimmers are designed to be used on dry skin, it’s helpful to take a shower or bath beforehand to soften the hair. “This not only will make the trimming or shaving experience more comfortable, but also cleans your skin, which will reduce the risk of inflammation,” Wilson says. Get trimming: Be sure to always read the instructions first, noting whether or not the trimmer is safe for in-shower use. Then power up the device. “If you want to go from longer hair to bare start with the trimmer comb attached to pre-shorten the hair before you completely take the hair off; this again contributes to a more comfortable experience. For a device that only can be used in dry condition, you should dry your skin properly before shaving or trimming for better gliding.” Moisturize skin: Similar to shaving your legs, following up with a gentle body lotion or body butter will help reduce irritation and sensitivity in the area. Go with a fragrance-free option, and apply just a pea-size amount.

How We Selected the Best Bikini Trimmers for Women

To bring you the best of the very best, not only did we test and review every bikini trimmer in this story, but we also evaluated many more that didn’t make the cut — we tested 23 bikini trimmers total, to be exact. While curating our list, we also read a wide range of customer reviews for all of the best pubic hair trimmers for ladies to ensure we understood the full scope of each product. These new 2024 bikini trimmers for women were tested for at least one month to give hair ample time to grow back before taking another pass. We also spoke with multiple experts in the space for their advice on choosing the right trimmer and technique tips during use.

Below, additional bikini trimmers we tested that almost made our top list:

Conair All-In-One Hair Trimming System: Our testers loved the range of attachments this tool has, including options for facial hair as well as pubic hair. But upon use, we experienced some nicks and scrapes without extra-careful use.

Eeska 2-in-1 Lady Electric Bikini ShaverBest Bikini Trimmer for Wet and Dry Use: This trimmer is a budget-friendly choice, however the affordability of the tool comes at the cost of quality. After three uses, our testers noticed the blades began to feel dull.

Epilady Speed Corded Epilator: Although this device is a great entry into the epilator category, our panel preferred Braun’s Silk-épil for its complete kit of attachments that provide a safer, closer shave on any area of the body.

Remington WPG4020C Body and Bikini Grooming Kit: Remington’s bikini trimmers impressed all of our testers with their special features and fuss-free designs. However, the WPG4050 bikini trimmer kit on our list outperformed this option in versatility for different areas of the body and ease of use.

Philips BikiniPerfect Advanced Women’s Trimmer Kit: While this trimmer was seamless to use and could be an option for newcomers to the bikini trimmer category, our testers were far more impressed with the smooth shaving capabilities of the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer, which landed a spot in our top three list.

Finishing Touch Lumina Painless Hair Remover: Our testers found this petite bikini trimmer to be, unfortunately, too petite. The shaving head requires repeated passes and a considerable amount of time to groom the pubic area.

How We Tested and Reviewed the Best Bikini Trimmers for Women

Our testers evaluated a total of 25 women’s electric shavers, including a mix of razors, trimmers, and epilators. Each razor and hair removal device was tested at least twice during the course a three month long period (though some of these options are regularly used by our editors). Testers used these electric shavers — where directions allowed — on wet and dry skin, as well as on several different body areas, from legs to areas with pubic hair. Among other factors, we inspected electric razors for women for key qualities, such as their ease of use, safety features, blade materials, and how our skin felt after using the shavers.

Our panel of testers included a mix of women with coarse and fine hair, and sensitive and resilient skin. Below are the criteria we considered while operating the devices:

Ease of use: The best bikini trimmers make your pubic area grooming process simple, meaning you don’t have to futz with too many attachments or special features that are difficult to use. Our testers took note of how long it took to operate each bikini trimmer on our list out of the box, including switching different attachment heads and navigating different settings. We also considered the size of the shaving and trimming head attachments — those that were too big or small for the pubic area were cut from our list.

Number of attachments: Whether you’re going fully bare or you’re simply trimming and shaping, attachments are a key consideration when selecting a top bikini trimmer. Our list includes a mix of options for all types of pubic hair preferences, such as options with just one attachment head for a trim, and others with rotary shavers and precision attachment heads for a clean shave. Beyond the attachment head types offered, we also considered how easily these add-ons click into place.

Safety features: The pubic area is a sensitive one, so our panel carefully evaluated safety features of each contender on our list. This includes features like moisturizing strips, blade guards, and the tool’s material — anything touted for wet and dry use with a slick finish was removed from our list, as this risks slipping during in-shower use. During our month-long testing period, we also noted if the blades experienced any rusting; those that did were excluded from our top list.

Durability: Bikini trimmers should last you anywhere from one to four years of consistent use (some ultra durable options, like Wahl’s, could last longer). Our testers evaluated the trimmers in different environments, such as the shower and on a tile floor, noting if dropping the tool resulted in malfunctioning. We also paid close attention to the quality of the blades with consistent use; any wet-dry options that rusted within two weeks were eliminated from our list.

Shave result: We evaluated each of these bikini trimmers for different types of pubic hair grooming, including close shaves and uniform trims. For close shaves, we took note of any stubble left behind and whether or not we experienced irritation or ingrown hairs after use. For trimmers, we noted if the blades resulted in an even length with just one pass.

Why Trust WWD

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Benjamin Wilson is the Global Technology and Design Communications Lead at Braun. Wilson has over 20 years of experience working industrial designer and the Global Technology and Communications Lead at Braun.

Elizabeth Compo is the Senior Product Research Scientist for Venus. Compo has 20 years of experience in consumer research, and has previously worked in research and development roles for brands like The Art of Shaving.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products, like bikini trimmers, that work like magic. Sullivan updated this story in March with new products. In October, Sullivan updated this article after a thorough round of new product testing, adding more top bikini trimmers and helpful information to find your best women’s bikini trimmer.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter.