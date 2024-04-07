16th Annual Chocolate Festival

LEWISBURG (WVNS) – Calling all chocolate lovers. Downtown Lewisburg is hosting their Annual Chocolate Festival.

Located in Lewisburg, many were gathered on Saturday, April 6th for the annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival.

People made their way to different tasting stations to see what West Virginia Chocolate makers have to offer.

From children to adults, many were lining up to cash in their tickets for different flavors and styles of chocolate.

Madeline Speights, Volunteer at the festival, says she hopes that those who attend get a taste of the town of Lewisburg.

“I hope that if they haven’t been to Lewisburg they realize what a cool town it is and come back again…to catch their interest. I hope people become more interested in the festivals we have as well and Patina itself because it’s like my favorite store in downtown Lewisburg” said Speights.

One important thing about this festival is getting to know businesses getting to know their customers.

Kevin Pauley, Chef de Cuisine at the Greenbrier Sporting Club, says he comes to this event for the people.

“Personally, I love it. I mean this is actually my third time being here. The Greenbrier Sporting Club has supported the United Way and also the chocolate festival for numerous years. I come back year after year just because like I said, we don’t necessarily always get the interaction with a lot of the residents and things of Lewisburg and the surrounding areas. So it’s a great opportunity like I said to support local and also be a part of a community” said Pauley to 59News.

While many were trying different types of chocolate, businesses are developing relationships and hopefully more will come back to Lewisburg in the future.

