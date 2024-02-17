16Arlington Declares Shirts as Scarves for Fall 2024

16Arlington's runways have a proven track record for determining what will be deemed cool the following season — whether it's the revival of snakeskin or the brand's liquid-like sequin pieces that have everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Selena Gomez hooked. For Fall 2024, the brand is using its power to assert a new way to wear shirts and sweaters — as scarves.

Fuzzy knit sweaters double as a scarf and a top, but not in the way you might initially think. The non-knotted sleeves and hemlines of each tied garment drape over the chests of models to create a somewhat covered look, while others layer the entangled pieces over regularly worn tops — a trend also seen on the streets throughout New York Fashion Week.

Glittery silver fringe, soft woolly images of dogs knitted into sweaters and completely sheer meshy gowns also stand out from the collection.

Below, see all the looks from 16Arlington Fall 2024.

