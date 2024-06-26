16 young women in running for Carnation Festival queen

Carnation Festival logo

Sixteen young women will compete for the title of Greater Alliance Carnation Festival queen during the pageant set for 6 p.m. July 27 in the auditorium at Alliance High School.

The queen is selected a week before the beginning of the festival each year, to enable the queen and her court to participate in all festival activities.

The 2024 Greater Alliance Carnation Festival will run Aug. 1-11 at sites around Alliance. In addition to the pageant, several other activities also happen or begin before the festival.

First up will be voting in the Business Display Contest, which will run July 15 to Aug. 2 on the festival’s Facebook page. Designs must be completed by July 14, and the festival’s blind judging will happen between July 14 and Aug. 2.

A favorite among the festival’s youngest fans will be July 21 at Glamorgan Castle – A Royal Afternoon at the Castle. The event will run 3 to 5 p.m. Young girls can make their own crown, pick up coloring sheets and get their photos taken with the 2023 Carnation Queen and court. This event is the final event for the 2023 court before they take part in the pageant to crown their successor.

Shakespeare at the Castle hits the stage at Glamorgan Castle with “Romeo & Juliet” for the first time the weekend of July 25-28. The show also will run Aug. 1-4. Find ticket and show information on Mount Union’s Theater Department website.

On July 28 is the Vintage Baseball event. Players wear old time uniforms and play by old time rules on the grounds of Glamorgan Castle. The games will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Competing for the title of 2024 Carnation queen are (listed with their sponsor’s name)

Lilyan Ronske of Lexington Township, Tannenhauf Golf Club Victoria Lane, Caitlin Tasker, The KeyGroup at Real Lyrical Andrews of Alliance, Nails by Bailee Chloe Cantwell of Alliance, Heggy's Confectionery Alexandra Ritchie of Lexington Township, 330 Tropical Sno Kaitlyn Waite of Alliance, White Physical Therapy Ariana Aldridge of Beloit, Tanner Real Estate Oneal Everett of Salem, A-Town Auto Worx Avery Steiner of Alliance, Alliance Lions Club Jayda Patrick of Alliance, The Butler's Touch Carpet Cleaning Kacie Bench of Alliance, Bench Electric Sophia Ayers of Alliance, Burger Hut Isabella Hall of Alliance, Manhattan Cleaning Service Karley Bernard of Washington Township, Ohio Rack Sophia Thomas of Alliance, Dean's Funeral Home Chloe Jordan of Alliance, Chadz Customz

