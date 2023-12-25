16 Unnerving Images That Made My Blood Run Colder Than A Wisconsin Winter

I like to keep the spooky vibes going into the last stretch of the holiday season, so I've been perusing r/weird to make Chanukah/Christmas feel more like Challoween (see what I did there? LOL). Here are 16 photos that did the trick:

1.This CCTV footage of someone running on all fours at 3 a.m.:

a person running on all fours
u/ChungusMcFunkopop / Via reddit.com

2.This animatronic Christmas tree named "Woody" in Nova Scotia:

an animatronic Christmas tree
u/aceoftrachs / Via reddit.com

3.This pig face from someone's high school biology class that they've had in their freezer for 15 years:

a frozen pig face
u/Ok-Cook-7542 / Via reddit.com

4.This photo from a woman's dating profile that features an unsettling guest:

What looks like a burned body at the table
u/azurepeak / Via reddit.com

5.This news story:

"Teen discovers anonymous cyber bully who harassed her for over a year was her own mother"
u/PUTINnTRUMP_arrest / Via reddit.com

6.These eerily perfect parallel waves:

parallel waves in the ocean
u/QuaintMushrooms / Via reddit.com

7.This Florida man's T-shirt (who was arrested for selling drugs):

"Who needs drugs"
u/CincoDeMayoFan / Via reddit.com

8.This terrifying cocktail:

a banana with a face
u/CincoDeMayoFan / Via reddit.com

9.These boxers with a penis sleeve:

"Boxers New Stretch Waist Underwear Bra Bras Lingerie Panty Boxer Elephant Soft"
u/MegC18 / Via reddit.com

10.This car that was parked at someone's job:

a fake skeleton in a car
u/Jarediscool1 / Via reddit.com

11.This person's extremely terrifying Christmas decoration:

Cousin Eddie decorations for Christmas
u/UseOnceandDestroy27 / Via reddit.com

12.This Santa Claus:

a scary Santa
u/Rational_Rick / Via reddit.com

13.These insidious goats:

Goats at nighttime
u/Material-Builder-930 / Via reddit.com

14.This modern day Christmas nativity scene:

A modern-day nativity scene
u/brolbo / Via reddit.com

15.This spot of meat embedded in an egg:

a piece of meat on a boiled egg
u/Frosty_Strategy6801 / Via reddit.com

16.And finally, this cursed can of Chef Boyardee:

u/Civil_Middle_Manchld / Via reddit.com
