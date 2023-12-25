16 Unnerving Images That Made My Blood Run Colder Than A Wisconsin Winter

I like to keep the spooky vibes going into the last stretch of the holiday season, so I've been perusing r/weird to make Chanukah/Christmas feel more like Challoween (see what I did there? LOL). Here are 16 photos that did the trick:

1.This CCTV footage of someone running on all fours at 3 a.m.:

2.This animatronic Christmas tree named "Woody" in Nova Scotia:

3.This pig face from someone's high school biology class that they've had in their freezer for 15 years:

4.This photo from a woman's dating profile that features an unsettling guest:

5.This news story:

6.These eerily perfect parallel waves:

7.This Florida man's T-shirt (who was arrested for selling drugs):

8.This terrifying cocktail:

9.These boxers with a penis sleeve:

10.This car that was parked at someone's job:

11.This person's extremely terrifying Christmas decoration:

12.This Santa Claus:

13.These insidious goats:

14.This modern day Christmas nativity scene:

15.This spot of meat embedded in an egg:

16.And finally, this cursed can of Chef Boyardee: